“We did it, we did it again!”
Dr. Glenda Glover, president and CEO of sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) International recently shared exciting fundraising news in a video message to members.
“The online receipts alone totaled more than $1.3 million. We can now continue to provide endowments to our treasured HBCUs.”
Despite the pandemic, AKA has raised more than $1 million in 24 hours for the benefit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a third consecutive year. The sorority’s annual HBCU Impact Day on Sept. 21 exceeded its goal in online donations alone from local AKA chapters, private donors and corporate matching dollars from across the globe. The total tally will reflect checks in the mail and other contributions.
HBCU Impact Day is one part of a four-year $10 million fundraising goal set by Glover, who has challenged the women of AKA to lead the charge in helping to secure fiscal sustainability and success for accredited HBCUs around the country. The ongoing effort supports the organization’s HBCU for Life: A Call to Action platform, which aims to promote HBCUs by encouraging students to attend and matriculate through these institutions.
Last year AKA gifted $1.6 million to the first 32 of 96 HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund. Each HBCU received $50,000 as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty, and other critical operations, many especially so during the global pandemic.
“These institutions continue to make a powerful impact in our communities and throughout our country, graduating 22% of all African Americans with bachelor’s degrees, nearly 80% of all African American judges and 50% of all Black lawyers,” said Glover, who is also the president of Tennessee State University and an HBCU graduate. “It’s gratifying to know that funds raised will establish endowments, providing sustainability to our historically Black colleges and universities.”
A long and revered chapter of Black history
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is an international service organization founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black college-educated women dedicated to raising the status of African Americans, particularly girls and women.
Through a robust international program of service, AKA continues to institute groundbreaking social initiatives and social service programs that transform communities for the better. Today, these include Target 1: HBCU for Life: A Call to Action; Target 2: Women’s Healthcare and Wellness; Target 3: Building Your Economic Legacy; Target 4: The Arts; Target 5: Global Impact; and The Signature Program, #CAPS.
The sorority is comprised of more than 300,000 members across 1,000-plus graduate and undergraduate chapters in the U.S. and worldwide.