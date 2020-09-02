The world of sports has been rumbling of late, not with the sounds of play, but with the sound of silence on the courts, fields and ice.
Basketball
On Aug. 26 the Orlando Magic were set to play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. But the Bucks refused to take the floor for Game 5 after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to get into his SUV. Blake's three sons, ages 8, 5 and 3, were inside the vehicle. He miraculously survived the gunshot wounds but he is paralyzed and may not walk again.
With Black Lives Matter printed on the half court it didn’t make any sense to play that day. The Magic joined the Bucks in solidarity before the NBA postponed the games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
In a Milwaukee Bucks news conference the team announced, “We are calling for justice for Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) had an emergency meeting to decide whether they wanted to continue the playoffs or call it quits and cut the season short. Players talked about voting and police reform and what team owners must do in order for the season to continue. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers were the only two teams that voted to boycott the season, all the other teams voted to proceed. Former President Barack Obama, who is known to be an avid basketball fan, played a role in getting NBA players back on the court as they were seeking to leverage their immense platforms for good after their brave and inspiring strike in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting.
The NBA and the NBPA jointly announced three new initiatives:
• A social justice coalition composed of players, coaches and league governors that will focus on increased access to voting, civic engagement, and police and criminal justice reform.
• Teams that own and control their arenas will work with local officials to turn the arenas into voting centers for the November general election.
• Public service ads that will air during playoff games to increase engagement in elections and raise awareness of voter access and opportunity.
The Heat wants to turn American Airlines Arena into an early voting site this year. Ultimately that decision will be in the hands of Miami-Dade County because the American Airlines Arena is not a team-owned arena but the property of the county.
After the postponement of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's NBA playoff games in response to the police shooting of Blake, the NBA resumed playing Saturday, Aug. 29.
Multiple WNBA, MLB, MLS and NHL games were postponed as well.
Elizabeth Williams of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream stated: “We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues and look to take collective action.”
The WNBA has been very vocal – and continues to be – on social injustice issues.
Baseball
Following the lead of the NBA, MLB took a similar path, cancelling games in solidarity.
On Aug. 27, the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets jointly walked off the diamond at Citi Field, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate. It was one of seven games postponed by protesting players on Thursday in response to the Blake shooting.
The next day, while thousands descended on Washington to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day, with players wearing the baseball legend’s number 42 jersey across the league.
To help continue the work of this American icon, the Marlins and Miami Marlins Foundation announced a $420,000 donation to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF), which will award an annual scholarship in perpetuity to a deserving Black student from South Florida that demonstrates Robinson’s values. The endowment will yield a $20,000 annual JRF scholarship beginning this fall to support college tuition expenses as well as a mentoring and internship program.
Soccer
When the NBA, WNBA and some MLB players and teams opted not to play Wednesday, momentum was created for MLS to do the same, with captains and player reps from various teams conversing. Players from around the league declined to play in protest of racial injustice and in particular the shooting of Blake.
Hockey
Even the National Hockey League (NHL) got in the mix. The NHL postponed all playoff games on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 after the league took some criticism for playing all three playoff games on Wednesday as scheduled while games in other sports were postponed.
Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, co-chair of the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA), tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, “It's incredibly insulting as a Black man in hockey, the lack of action and acknowledgement from the NHL, just straight up insulting."
By Thursday, Aug. 27, the HDA had made a formal request to the NHL to postpone games that night.
Hockey is played predominantly by white players, many of whom are foreign-born.
Tennis
Tennis champion Naomi Osaka also took a stand. She stated: "As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention rather than watching me play tennis.”
Naomi sat out a match on Thursday, Aug. 27.
“I was, and am, ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent,” she said. “However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday.”
Osaka went on to add: “They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement.”
A history of activism in sports
Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-gloved fists at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Muhammad Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam War. WNBA star Maya Moore and a long line of female athletes fought for justice and equal pay. Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality.
Protests are nothing new, but when it happens in unity across multiple platforms it is spectacular and inspiring. The African Proverb says it best: “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”