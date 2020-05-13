Ronald E. Frazier embraces the integrity of being an accomplished Black-owned business owner who reaches back to his community and pulls the underserved forward. Conceptually, it’s the fundamental foundation of business success. Frazier is a 40-year retiree of his own namesake architecture firm and currently serves as chairman and CEO of BAC Funding Corporation. He recently lived up to his secondary title of community servant when he implemented the COVID-19 emergency relief fund and awarded $13, 210 in grants to area organizations in need.
Frazier has watched the continued ‘distressing news’ surrounding the coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis that amplifies hardships faced by the Black community. Under Frazier’s leadership, BAC Funding Corporation, Inc. was prompted to take positive action and create a means to provide financial to community-based, non-profit organizations in Miami-Dade County.
“BAC became aware of local organizations that had demonstrated the ability to achieve against great odds,” said Frazier. “Despite these tough times, there are many businesses and organizations in the Miami-Dade County community that are reaching out to those severely impacted. I genuinely wanted to help them with the basic needs for survival.”
Recipients of BAC Funding grants were selected based upon their ‘unique’ approach to assisting sectors within the community:
MLK Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) ($2,500.00) provides meals for the senior citizen’s community that represents one of the most vulnerable populations amid the COVID-19 crisis. Seniors at least 60 years old and homebound can also receive free meals at home through the Meals on Wheels Program. In addition, seniors that are not homebound are eligible to receive meals at one of the 21 locations throughout Miami-Dade County.
Urgent Inc. ($2,500.00) for providing meals for grandparents raising grandchildren and families without transportation. Urgent, Inc. is committed to the safety, wellness, and health of our program participants, families, employees and the Greater Miami-Dade community. As a result of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the organization is additionally are offering virtual after school programming for all programs. Supplemental lunch and snack service is provided daily by request Monat thru Friday.
Overtown Youth Center ($2,500.00) as one of those unique organizations that provides meals for support grocery workers, customers service workers and/or small business owners to have access to meals and essential supplies. This initiative is specific to the pandemic as the organization founded in 2003 by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies has a defined purpose to create a safe haven for the children living in Overtown.
The Center has an excellent track record of accomplishing its stated goals. Among its proudest accomplishments is the fact that, since its inception, it has graduated 100% of its high-school seniors and it continues to send most of its graduates to colleges in Florida and other States.
Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, Inc. ($2,500.00) is a long-term provider of service to the Haitian American community. In the wake of COVID-19, Sant La has been standing in the trenches as our community confronts the socio-economic impact of this pandemic. Following the County’s mandate, doors closed but had to reopen to provide essential services to a community in dire need of assistance.
The organization has processed over 600 applications for unemployment, public benefits (Food Stamps, SNAP) and income tax returns. The Center has also become a feeding site, providing over 500 meals a week to school children living in the community. One of the critical issues emerging from this crisis is that of individuals ineligible for any of the currently available emergency assistance. They cannot claim unemployment and are also shut out of the stimulus relief.
Lil Greenhouse Grill/Bar Pandemic Benefit ($3,210.00) will use their funding to provide 125 dinner meals to support first medical respondents at Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to Nicole Gates, managing partner and operations manager for Lil Greenhouse Grill, the anticipated delivery date is Monday, May 11. The eatery will create 125 individual bags to include the following meal: grilled teriyaki chicken breast with sauteed onions, yellow rice, collard greens, cornbread and a slice of lemon creme cake. Each bag will also include a $5 gift certificate to be used at another time.
BAC Funding Corporation has a long-term reputation in the Miami-Dade community as an organization that provides loans to Black businesses. The corporation was established in 1982 by the private sector businesses as a result of the 1980 riots to provide loans and investments to Black businesses.
BAC developed and owns the $33.5 million MLK Transit Office Complex and thru its various program efforts, has loaned over $55 million to Black businesses in the urban core, donated over $75,000 to other minority non-profit organizations, obtained over $10 million in procurement for Black businesses, created over 5,000 jobs and rents office and commercial space to minority businesses at below market rate and have championed and lead numerous social and civic events.
Frazier currently serves on Miami-Dade County’s 79 Street CRA and The Jackson Health Systems GOB Oversight Committee. Mr. Frazier has an extensive civic and community volunteer record with various public and private institutions and agencies, as well inner city community based organizations in Miami and in other parts of the state of Florida.
His leadership positions held include the founding member and Chairman of Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce, charter member of BAC Funding Corporation, Chairman, Florida Revitalization Board, Chairman of Miami-Dade County’s Community Small Business Enterprise Advisory Board, Chairman of Miami Dade County School Board Minority Business Advisory Board and Chairman, The Historic Hampton House Community Trust. Some of the community and civic board memberships include Perez Art Museum Board, St. Thomas University Board of Trustees, Channel 2 Public Television, and the Florida Black Investment Board.