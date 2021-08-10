The Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday, with a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joining to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. It was achieved without the support of both of Florida's Senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, who voted against it.
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better” priorities, now headed to the House. A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.
Infrastructure was once a mainstay of lawmaking, but the weeks-long slog to strike a compromise showed how hard it has become for Congress to tackle routine legislating, even on shared priorities.
Some Republicans were celebrating along with the Democrats.
“What we are doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis to get something done,” said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator. ”We can do big things.”
Said Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York: “There’s been detours and everything else, but this will do a whole lot of good for America.”
But the bipartsanship was short lived. Democrats quickly followed by pushing their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs. Republicans responded by unleashing an avalanche of amendments.
The new legislation is at the heart of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda to assist children, families and the elderly, create jobs and fight climate change.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., once a progressive voice in Congress’ wilderness and now a national figure with legislative clout, said the measure would do even more.
“It will also, I hope, restore the faith of the American people in the belief that we can have a government that works for all of us, and not just the few,” he said.
The wealthy and big companies would finance much of it with higher taxes.
Republicans argued that Democrats’ proposals instead would waste money, raise economy-wounding taxes, fuel inflation and codify far-left dictates that would harm Americans. And they were happy to use Sanders, a self-avowed democratic socialist, to try tarring all Democrats backing the measure.
If Biden and Senate Democrats want to “outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders” and define themselves with a “historically reckless taxing and spending spree,” Republicans lack the votes to stop them, conceded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “But we will debate. We will vote.”
The budget blueprint envisions creating new programs including tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college, paid family leave and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects. Millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would have a new chance for citizenship, and there would be financial incentives for states to adopt more labor-friendly laws.
Medicare would add dental, hearing and vision benefits, there would be tax credits and grants prodding utilities and industries to embrace clean energy. Child tax credits beefed up for the pandemic would be extended, along with federal subsidies for health insurance.
Besides higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations, Democrats also envision savings by letting the government negotiate prices for pharmaceuticals it buys, slapping taxes on imported carbon fuels and strengthening IRS tax collections.
Debate on this package is expected to extend into the fall.