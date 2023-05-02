When one door closed for Chef Derrick “Teach” Turton, the mastermind and macaroni and cheese connoisseur behind World Famous House of Mac, two more opened.
Last month, Turton bade farewell to the restaurant’s first brick-and-mortar location at 2055 NW Second Ave. in Overtown. A second dine-in location in North Miami Beach also shut its doors in mid-April.
Now, the popular soul-food restaurant chain mainly accepts takeout orders at its new location inside Wynwood Eatery or online via food delivery services such as Uber Eats. As of two weeks ago, House of Mac also set up shop inside Miami Beach’s Alton Food Hall – currently the restaurant’s only dine-in location.
Turton explained that rising rent and inflation compelled him to turn away from operating two major locations to running a pair of smaller-scale ventures inside local food courts.
“When you turn on the news right now, all you see and hear is that there is going to be some type of financial crisis,” he told The Miami Times. “The level of resilience that was required for us to get through COVID, I don’t have it in me again … I wanted to pivot while I could, and voluntarily, versus something coming down the pipeline in the future that forces me to pivot because of the economy. I rather do this on my terms.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit six years into Turton’s business, well after the former music producer made a name for himself in Miami’s food scene and built a brand loved by locals, tourists and celebrities alike.
Through the years
House of Mac got its start as a food truck company in 2014, one year after the death of Turton’s father – whose caricature inspired the business logo – forced him to think about what legacy he wanted to leave behind. After years of perfecting his macaroni and cheese recipe for hungry artists and a short chef stint at an unnamed renowned restaurant, it was time for Turton to introduce the world to his take on a popular comfort food.
“My restaurant location in Wynwood had no traffic at first,” said Turton, who has created more than 18 variations of macaroni and cheese. “Every restaurant that was in that space failed because there was no traffic, because it’s technically on the Overtown side … We were able to create a space that Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and all the other celebrities could come to as a destination spot. We were able to build something that didn’t exist there before.”
With much success, House of Mac popped up in various locations across Florida, including an expansion to a Virgin train station in downtown Miami, The Doral Yard and a takeout spot on Orange Avenue in Orlando. Only the latter spot remains of those three locations.
The hunger-pleasing options, ranging from buffalo chicken, jerk chicken and smoked barbecue to Philly cheesesteak and a pizza-based twist, also shipped nationally via Goldbelly.
“When COVID hit I had over 50 employees, and because our team is like its own community, everyone’s problems became my problems, too,” Turton said. “Outside of trying to sustain the company, I had to deal with some of our employees who were getting evicted or their cars were being repossessed and a slew of other personal issues.”
Turton, who rejected his accountant’s advice to lay off staff, said scaling down appeared to be the best option amid trying times.
“There was no business playbook for the pandemic,” he explained. “And we came out of the pandemic two years later only to be hit by inflation. A case of chicken wings that used to cost $60 went up to $180 last year, a pack of butter was $8, so we were making less money but paying almost triple for our ingredients. You can only pass but so much of that on to the consumer.”
Rising rent costs made matters worse. Turton soon realized he had to reduce or eliminate overhead costs altogether.
“In Wynwood, my rent was $1,600 plus waste management, which alone is $4,000 a month,” he said. “And by the time you add electricity, gas and water, that’s between $25,000 to $30,000. Whereas when you share a space, like what we have here in Miami Beach, it’s about $10,000 and everything’s already included.
“It was a difficult decision because we were the first Black-owned business on that strip ... we received a proclamation and represented the Overtown community. I had to take all of that into consideration before making the decision, but the bigger picture is, we’re trying to be here for the long run.”
A new chapter
With Miami Beach being the only location where House of Mac customers can sit down for a meal, Turton plans to organize activations such as brunch with live DJs and “paint and sip” events, to attract people to the area.
“We’ve existed in these kinds of spaces before ... but we just had to scale back into something that is more manageable until the smoke clears,” he said. “We can always figure out how we want to scale back up, but I just felt like this was the smarter thing to do to be able to sustain the business. There’s just too much uncertainty in the market right now.”
The business will also pull in revenue through partnerships with the Hyatt Regency and The Confidante hotels in Miami Beach, in addition to national and local orders.
“All of these different streams – for example, the partnership with hotels alone – pays for this new model,” said Turton. “If not one person walked into the food hall here, my bill would already be paid.”
In the future, he hopes to bring his beloved macaroni and cheese dishes to the shelves of major supermarkets like Publix. He’s also looking into having his lemonade and food recipes mass-produced in a factory using high-pressure processing to keep up with increasing shipping demands.
“From a scaling standpoint, I don’t think I want to have hundreds of restaurants because it’s too much,” Turton said. “Entrepreneurship isn’t for everybody. I’ve had extreme highs, where I’m reminded of why I did it, but there are also extreme lows, COVID being one of them. But this is what we signed up for.”