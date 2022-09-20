Remember the good old days when you could fly without having to pay to check or carry on a bag? That was the norm before the Great Recession, but like many industries, airlines felt the strain of declining revenues and have had to find clever ways to make extra money.
Enter baggage fees.
Southwest Airlines is still a unicorn in the industry, staying true to offering low fares and two free checked bags no matter your status. As a result, its per-passenger baggage fee total in 2021 was a mere $0.48, which added up to $58 million in total fees. As a comparison, the 10th entry on this list comes in at $10.46 per passenger.
Though they’re a burden for travelers, airlines have been able to stay afloat because of baggage fees. In 2021, U.S. airlines made about $5.3 billion in baggage fees, a huge leap from $2.8 billion in 2020; however, the number is still down from 2019’s $5.8 billion.
Bounce collected data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to determine which airlines make the most from baggage fees. They looked at data from 2021, the most recent full year available, and calculated the total fees per passenger serviced. The per-passenger figure includes passengers who did not pay for baggage fees, so the average may be lower than each airline charges per bag.
Following is a sampling of some of the Airlines making the most money from baggage fees.
JetBlue
· Total baggage fees collected: $517,202,000 ($17.15 per passenger)
· Total passengers boarded: 30,159,824
Many airlines allow somewhere between six and 10 checked bags per passenger – for a fee, of course – so it’s worth pointing out that JetBlue only lets travelers fly with two. The fees are calculated depending on your fare and destination and can be found on the airline’s website. If you’re a planner, you can save $5 per bag by checking your bags online more than 24 hours before your flight.
Spirit Airlines
· Total baggage fees collected: $635,038,000 ($20.64 per passenger)
· Total passengers boarded: 30,770,259
Spirit is a budget airline that capitalizes on extra fees. In addition to charging passengers who want to choose their own seats, the carrier also charges for carry-on luggage (aside from a personal item) and all checked bags. Spirit doesn’t openly disclose its baggage fees, but its website comes equipped with a baggage fee calculator so you won’t be surprised when you get to the airport.
American Airlines
· Total baggage fees collected: $1,224,288,000 ($10.54 per passenger)
· Total passengers boarded: 116,173,259
American Airlines offers several ways to receive a complimentary baggage check depending on various card members and status, but there’s a fee on domestic flights for most passengers. The first bag will cost $30; the second, $40; the third, $150; four or more checked bags are $200 apiece. The charges differ depending on the type of flight, so be sure to look at American’s website to find the right information for your particular travel plans.
Frontier Airlines
· Total baggage fees collected: $463,388,000 ($22.44 per passenger)
· Total passengers boarded: 20,654,583
Frontier Airlines’ slogan might be “Low Fares Done Right,” but what customers save in airfare they may lose in extra fees. Like many budget airlines, Frontier allows travelers one personal item to fly for free, but everything else comes at a price. The carrier offers a travel bundle called “the Works” that includes a carry-on and checked bag, seat selection, priority boarding, flight flexibility and refundability, but the catch is that it’s only available for purchase during initial booking.
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines agreed at the end of July to abandon their merger proposal, opening the way for JetBlue Airways to acquire Spirit after a monthslong bidding war for the budget carrier. Spirit has scheduled a shareholder vote on JetBlue’s proposed $3.7 billion acquisition for Oct. 19.