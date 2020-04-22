South Florida mourns the loss of Albert “Al” Tucker, a major advocate for diversity and inclusion who passed away on Friday, April 17, Sophia Jones, office manager at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) told The Miami Times. He was 64 years old.
Tucker served as vice president of Multicultural Business Development for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB), where he focused on attracting organizations and families of diverse backgrounds to the Greater Fort Lauderdale-area for their destination of choice for conferences and family reunions.
“He was an amazing person. He had a smile for everyone he met. He will be sorely missed by me personally and professionally. He embraced the diversity of this community and wanted everyone to know that its diversity was its strength," said Stacy Ritter, president of the Fort Lauderdale CVB, and longtime friend of Tucker.
It was Tucker’s vision to expose ethnically diverse individuals and groups to Greater Fort Lauderdale so that the area would become the destination of choice for individuals of color.
“Our economy depends on the decision of potential travelers to visit the state and Broward County and the billions of dollars they leave behind each year,” Tucker told The Westside Gazette in 2013. “The Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB is one of a few agencies around the country that uses the tourism industry to develop economic empowerment for our minority-owned businesses. Our tourism product brings advantage to all businesses in Broward County. Most bureaus look to fill hotels. The CVB looks at economic and cultural impact on the community.”
During Tucker’s over two decades of employment at the Fort Lauderdale CVB, the diversity leader and tennis aficionado was instrumental in streamlining a $10 million project that would provide the American Tennis Association and many HBCU’s with a home to preserve the rich history of the sport along with creating economic opportunities for a variety of multicultural businesses. He was the leader in the development of a Permanent Home and Training Facility for the ATA, which included the Black Tennis Hall of Fame.
On Sunday, April 19, ‘Friends of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center’ (AARLCC) Facebook group issued the following message on Tucker’s passing in a post:
“We regret to inform you that we lost a Friend! Albert Tucker (Al Tucker), Vice President, Multicultural Business & Government Affairs of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Visitors and Convention Bureau passed away.
“Al was a huge supporter of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center and the Friends of AARLCC. Al was laser focused on people of color, taking the initiative to promote AARLCC by supporting programs that brought people from around the globe and nation to experience Broward County, AARLCC, and the Sistrunk corridor. Al was a friend to all and he will surely be missed!”
Throughout his life, Tucker viewed the African American Research Library as a staple in South Florida’s Black community and an essential resource for the region.
“When we first talked about what is here in South Florida and Broward County, that [AARLCC] was our flagship area,” he said in a 2005 interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Traditionally when we brought organizations in, the library was where we had our VIP receptions so that they could see the facility.”
As a champion of diversity, Tucker also served on the advisory board of the Urban League of Broward County, Advisory Board of the 100 Black Men of Greater Fort Lauderdale-- where he was intimately involved with the expansion of Jazz in the Gardens musical festival in Miami Gardens, which brings in more than 45,000 visitors to South Florida.
There are no public plans in place to honor him at this time because of the pandemic. There will be something planned at a later date.
______________________________
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau; Local 10 News; The Westside Gazette and South Florida Sun-Sentinel contributed to the information in this report.