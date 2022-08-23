On Thursday, Aug. 25, recruiters, hiring managers and human resource professionals from more than 40 firms will conduct on-the spot interviews at the Alliance Career Fair at downtown Miami’s FTX Arena.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees are recommended to stop by with at least 50 printed copies of their résumés and wearing professional attire. Résumés can also be emailed to Resumes@Alliance4CareerFair.com prior to the event.
More than 1,000 career opportunities in industries such as health care, information technology, engineering, banking, gaming, aviation, hospitality, retail, government and manufacturing are available.
Positions range from part-time to full-time with hybrid and 100% remote options that pay between $20-$50 per hour and $42,000-$100,000 for salaried positions.
Companies committed to employing residents encourage them to attend the fair.
Attendees must park at the P2 parking garage and enter at Gates 1 and 2, where parking will be validated with a printed résumé.