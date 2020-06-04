Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.