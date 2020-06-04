Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire more than 60 security professionals in Miami, Florida. The company is hosting a virtual job event on June 9th from 2 pm to 5 pm. Applicants can apply online at this link.
Allied Universal employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”
For full time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.
“Our #1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” said Jones. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”
Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving security industry. The company has countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.
Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.