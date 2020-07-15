A recent customer survey conducted by American Airlines revealed that travelers’ primary concern during the coronavirus outbreak is the impact on small and local businesses, followed closely by the general economy and the health of their friends and family members.
According to the study, 8 out of 10 customers surveyed said the concern for small and local businesses is “very important right now.” In addition, many of the airline’s beneficiaries have expressed concerns about budget constraints due to a decline in corporate giving in light of the coronavirus.
“Now, more than ever, we each have a responsibility to consider how we can do our part to care for the communities we serve,” said Ken Charles, American’s Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. “We’re proud to leverage our position to support these organizations and the entrepreneurial leaders who drive them forward and hope our customers will join us.”
That’s why the airline company is giving up to 1 million Business Extra® points to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in need of travel support. The airline will award 500,000 points to help these groups cover future travel costs and match up to an additional 500,000 points based on member gifts through July 31.
“Our conversations with customers and research throughout the coronavirus pandemic reveal a notable concern for the viability of small businesses,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “In light of the challenges facing so many, it’s only right that we leverage our platforms to help others. We’ve been developing the ability to gift Business Extra points for some time and are thankful to have one more way to serve as a conduit of care to those in need.”
Gifts from Business Extra members may be designated for one of three funds:
Our Social Good charitable donation program;
Small businesses, with special consideration given to women-owned, LGBTQ-owned and veteran-owned businesses; Minority-owned businesses.
How To Apply
Business Extra members with up to 999 employees can apply by July 31 to receive points at BusinessExtra.com. Points will be awarded based on the number of points requested, the importance of travel to the business, and the company’s plans for using any points received, according to a news release.
This article first appeared in Travelnoire.com