Ann McNeill Ann McNeill, President, M.C.O. Construction & Services Inc.

Ann McNeill is President of one of South Florida’s first African American-female owned construction companies. Founded over 40 years ago, MCO is still one of the leading minority firms in South Florida in the area of construction management and project controls.

Mrs. McNeill has been at the helm of this small company with a large presence as it has worked on a majority of the flagship projects in South Florida, such as American Airlines Arena, Marlins Park, Miami International Airport, The Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and The Miami Dade Children’s Courthouse, just to name a few.

As a licensed general contractor in the male dominated construction industry, Ann discovered that women in the construction business were few and far between. So she became an advocate for women like her in the industry.

She strongly believed that a network of Black women in construction needed to be created to be the voice of this small but growing segment of the construction industry. Thus, Ann founded the National Association of Black Women in Construction (NABWIC).

The association was created to help build a pipeline for Black women in every area of the industry, whether it be in the public sector, private sector, entrepreneurs or young women pursuing construction disciplines in high school, trade schools or colleges.

The main purpose of NABWIC is to create a network of professional women in the construction industry who teach each other how to turn contacts into contracts. Each month NABWIC has it’s “Billion Dollar” luncheon to help members do exactly that. Annually, Mrs. McNeill and NABWIC hosts an Industry Day to connect STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) students with industry leaders.

As a result of her track record of accomplishments, Ann has been featured in Black Enterprise Magazine, USA Today and ABC’s World News.

Ann travels around the country speaking about work-life balance for her speaking business, Constructively Speaking, Inc. She is also President of MCO Consulting, Inc., a consulting company that provides outreach, monitoring and compliance for private sector firms that perform work on public sector land.

She has received numerous awards and recognitions for her work in her industry and also in the community. Ann received her Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from Florida Memorial College (University) and her Master’s Degree in finance from Barry University. She is married to Daniel McNeill and has two daughters, Danelle and Ionnie. She also has a grandson, Malachi and a granddaughter, Rajah-Nia.

