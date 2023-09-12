Apple unveiled its next iPhone Tuesday during what has become an annual late-summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product.
The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters came as the company is mired in a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters – with management signaling another downturn is likely during the current quarter capped with the release of its iPhone 15 lineup.
The malaise is a key reason Apple’s stock price has dipped by nearly 10% since mid-July, dropping the company’s market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.
As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, this latest model wasn’t expected to make any major leaps in technology. The array of iPhone 15 choices, which range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium versions, consist of mostly incremental advances to the device’s chips, battery and cameras.
The biggest anticipated change was the announcement of a new way to charge iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is switching to the USB-C cable standard – for both iPhone and AirPods – that's already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads. Apple is also releasing a USB-C edition of its wired EarPods.
The company is being forced to start phasing out the Lightning port cables that it rolled out in 2012 because of a mandate that European regulators are imposing in 2024. The transition may not be too inconvenient for most consumers, as USB-C cables already are so widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices that many people may already own. The shift to USB-C cables may even be a popular move, since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster speeds for data transfers.
The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 for a 128GB model and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 for a 256GB model. Pre-orders begin Sept. 15, with availability beginning Sept. 22.