According to ABC7, a Black couple from California has reached a settlement with an appraiser who allegedly undervalued their home by $500,000 due to racial discrimination. Paul and Tenisha Austin made headlines after conducting a "white-washing" experiment on their home in Marin City in response to the low appraisal they received during a 2020 refinance. The Austins removed family photos, artwork, and certain hair products, and had a white friend pose as the homeowner for a second appraisal. The value of their home increased from $945,000 to $1.5 million after the "white-washing."
The first appraiser has been ordered to pay the couple an undisclosed sum, agree not to discriminate in the future, receive Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California training, and watch the documentary "Our America: Lowballed," which covers the Austins' low appraisal. The Austins previously settled another lawsuit against the appraisal management company responsible for dispatching the low appraisal.