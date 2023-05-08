Fifty years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, that dream of equality remains far from realized for too many Black Americans. And, according to the latest data, aspects of that dream are more elusive than they were during King’s historic March on Washington.
In 1960, it was legal to refuse to sell a house to someone because of their race. Yet there was still more parity between Black and white homeowners at that time than there is today, more than 60 years later. The gap between Black and white homeownership rates that year was 27 percentage points. In the first half of 2022, that gap was over 29 percentage points.
To fully appreciate how detrimental the gap is, we must remember that homeownership in the United States guarantees more than just shelter. According to the Federal Reserve, homeowners have nearly 12 times as much wealth as renters, with an average of $1.1 million compared to renters’ average wealth of just $95,000.
Low rates of homeownership then put Blacks at a disadvantage in terms of overall wealth as well. The fact that such a relatively small percentage of Black families own a home today is an indication of less wealth overall, and less ability to transfer intergenerational wealth to their children. And, of course, equity in a home can provide a financial buffer in an emergency.
There are arguments against the homeownership society that we have pursued since the end of World War II. But, like it or not, we live in a world where owning a home tends to amplify your political voice, strengthen your economic foundation and provide you with social capital. So if owning a home is a part of the American dream, why are Black Americans being left out of it?
To understand why, Today’s Homeowner analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Black and white homeownership rates at the national level from 1994 through the first half of 2022, and at the state and city level from 2010 through 2021. We looked at data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and from nearly 300 cities that had figures available from 2010 to 2021. Here are the major points uncovered:
· Since 1994, the gap between Black and white homeownership rates worsened by more than two percentage points. Most of this has occurred in the last decade – between 2010 and 2021, the gap grew by 1.5 percentage points.
· 98% of cities still have a gap between Black and white homeownership. Arden-Arcade, Calif.; Mesa, Ariz.; Bethlehem, Pa.; Torrance, Calif.; and Rochester, Minn., have the widest gaps.
· A handful of Western cities have gaps in the opposite direction, with higher homeownership rates among Black residents than white ones. They are Santa Ana, Corona, Manteca, Temecula and Inglewood, Calif., and Pueblo, Colo.
· States in the South had some of the narrowest gaps, including South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. Washington, D.C., has the smallest gap between Black and white homeownership rates at about half of the national average gap.
· Midwestern states had the biggest gaps: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have some of the widest gaps in 2021. However, both Minnesota and South Dakota have improved their gaps since 2010.
· Most states saw the Black-white homeownership gap worsen between 2010 and 2021. Vermont, Hawaii, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire all saw their gap grow by about 10 percentage points or more.
· Only 15 states narrowed their gap over that period – the Rocky Mountain states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming led the way with double-digit reductions.
A widening homeownership gap
The national gap between Black and white homeownership rates is an important gauge of the country has progressed toward the goal of equitable access to homeownership. By that measure, we have backtracked in terms of equality between Black and white families.
Homeownership rates, both overall and for white and Black Americans, have increased since 1994. However, the gap between homeownership rates not only persists, but has grown. In 1960, the gap was 27%. In 1994, it was slightly higher at 27.7%. By July of 2022, the gap had grown to 29.4%.
Evidence shows Black and white homeownership rates do not move in lockstep, but looking specifically at the gap between Black and white homeownership rates provides a better idea of how that difference has narrowed and widened over the years.
These reversals are particularly puzzling because policymakers thought they laid the groundwork for future housing equity decades ago with the 1968 Fair Housing Act. Until then, housing discrimination was both widespread and allowed under federal law. But contradictory state laws, uneven enforcement and ingenious workarounds allowed discriminatory selling and lending practices to continue.
These discriminatory practices may no longer be a matter of policy today, but they still exist. In the past year the Justice Department has reached settlements with lenders in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Houston over alleged racially motivated redlining, where lenders markup maps to indicate neighborhoods where they do not want to make loans.
The data also shows that Black homeowners are more vulnerable to economic shocks. During the Great Recession, the white homeownership rate was largely stable at around 75% through 2008 and 2009. The Black homeownership rate went from 47.7% down to 46% during the same time period. It would continue to drop until reaching its nadir of 40.6% in late 2019.
“Homeownership is often transferred intergenerationally, including through down payment assistance and passing on knowledge. So, when many Black Americans lost homes during the Great Recession, it also gave the following generation less access to homeownership,” said Jung Choi, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute.
Because homeownership is a major part of most households’ wealth, a widening Black homeownership gap feeds a widening Black wealth gap and vice versa.
“Unless we offer assertive programs to provide redress for what has been done, we have cemented a permanent gap, which represents a gap in family wealth, generational wealth and opportunity,” said Mark Alston, chair of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Political Action Committee.
The narrowest homeownership gaps
Many of the factors that have historically encouraged or deterred aspiring Black homeowners vary greatly from state to state. For example, while some allowed racially restrictive covenants in property deeds in the 1960s, others codified the right to fair access to housing even before the national government.
In fact, by the time the 1968 Fair Housing Act was signed, 22 states that were home to 41% of the Black population had a fair housing law, according to Vanderbilt economic historian William Collins.
Although housing and lending discrimination is now illegal in all states, there is still significant variation among states in how wide their homeownership gaps are.
The states with the widest homeownership gaps are not the ones that were most resistant to the Civil Rights Movement. In fact, many of the states with the worst histories of discrimination, such as those in the South, showed some of the smallest gaps.
“In the South, there are larger Black populations, which often translates to greater political and economic power,” said Alston. “I have found that Northern liberal states have larger gaps, because discriminatory practices there have always been less overt, making them harder to pin down.”
The data supports the idea that non-Southern states show greater gaps than other states. The Midwest is overrepresented among states that have the widest Black-white homeownership gaps. North Dakota, Maine, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin all have gaps of more than 44%.
The state to come closest to closing the gap isn’t a state, but the District of Columbia, which also happens to have the lowest overall homeownership rate among states. While there is still a gap of about a half a percentage point between Black and white homeownership rates, the nation’s capital is about as equal as homeownership gets in the U.S.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has made boosting Black homeownership a priority, pledging to swell the ranks of Black homeowners in the district by 200,000 by 2030. The fact that policymakers have made this a marquee issue in the nation’s capital, with the support of D.C.’s voters, provides hope that the district will provide a template for other states to close their homeownership gaps.
Shrinking the gap
Policymakers and activists have been trying to boost Black homeownership and increase parity between races for decades.
Choi argues that barriers to access to financing programs for aspiring homeowners must be dismantled. Many of these were erected as safeguards after the subprime mortgage crisis. But many institutions “overcorrected” by instituting such high underwriting standards that mortgages were out of reach for many Black Americans.
She suggests providing targeted down payment assistance programs, Special Credit Purpose Programs (loans focused on economically disadvantaged groups), or otherwise targeting neighborhoods or populations with lower access mortgages. She pointed out that Chase, Bank of America and others have these programs in place, with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slated to launch similar pilots this year.
The National Association of Realtors offers a multipronged approach to addressing homeownership inequality that overlaps with many of the recommendations from the Urban Institute.
First, says the NAR, the housing supply crisis that is driving prices up and out of reach for Black families must be addressed. Freddie Mac data shows a 4-million-unit shortfall of household supply amid a growing population. According to the NAR, only 22% of Black Americans can currently afford to buy the median-priced home.
“Most policies governing housing supply come down to local decisions on zoning and land use,” it says.
The organization is pressing for federal incentives for localities to engage in zoning reform.
Second, access to mortgage credit must be expanded and tackle the three biggest barriers Black Americans face: credit score, debt-to-income ratio and down payment.
“Black Americans are two times more likely than white Americans to be rejected for a mortgage. Our housing finance system should be examined and updated to ensure it is serving the credit needs of all Americans,” says the NAR.
Some of its proposed solutions include supporting alternative methods of credit scoring that capture “credit thin” or “credit invisible” consumers by including positive rental history and on-time utility payments. Like the Urban Institute, the NAR also supports targeted down payment and credit assistance programs. These programs, which are gaining traction among commercial and government lenders, help consumers overcome a lack of generational wealth caused by historic discrimination, it says.
Finally, the organization says it advocates for fair housing enforcement and has invested in fair housing training for its members.
Long-lasting impact
The spotlight on homeownership inequality has intensified due to recent, high-profile headlines concerning racial injustices, according to the Urban Institute.
“We’ve gotten a lot of requests since George Floyd – at the federal, state and local levels – for research and evaluations into policies about how to [close this gap]. There is definitely more interest, and in that sense there is more positive movement,” said Choi.
Unfortunately, the data shows the country is moving further away from – not closer to – equality between Black and white homeowners. Just as the Great Recession over a decade ago hobbled Black homeownership rates for years to come, there are concerns the pandemic-induced economic uncertainty of today will have similar repercussions.
Recent homeownership rates peaked for both Black and white Americans in early 2020, and then fell in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. But while the white rate dropped slightly and stabilized in the following months, and the overall homeownership rate improved in 2022, the Black rate fell further and stayed down longer. Perhaps most worryingly, the Black homeownership rate has shown a downward trend for the first half of 2022.
Compared to past decades, state and federal authorities are taking a more aggressive approach to enforcing the fair housing laws that have been on the books for almost half a century. However, this case-by-case approach fails to consider the urgent need to redress past wrongs, as well as to ensure Black families today are able to pass the benefits of homeownership on to future generations.
Bottom line: The gap between Black and white homeownership rates has real and detrimental impacts on racial equality and wealth creation, and those effects cascade through generations.
“It wasn’t that Blacks didn’t or don’t want to buy houses. This inequity was created over time due to intentional opposition, supported by discriminatory laws and traditions,” emphasized Alston.
Although discriminatory laws have been banned, the data from our study shows that we still haven’t figured out how to close the gap between Black and white homeowners. To do so, we need to be as intentional in tearing down the barriers to homeownership as our forebears were in putting them up.