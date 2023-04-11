Leadership
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava surrounded by county commissioners, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola and representatives of the Miami Heat organization April 10, at the inaugural event of the Kaseya Center, formerly known as the FTX Arena and American Airlines Arena. Kaseya, a Miami-based software company, will pay $117.37 million over 17 years in a naming rights deal recently approved by commissioners, with much of that going to the county. The Heat will receive $2 million annually as part of the deal.

