The Federal Reserve’s decision July 26, 2023, to raise its benchmark rate for the 11th time, by a quarter-point, could once again send ripple effects across the economy.
Mortgage rates, which have surged since the Fed began lifting rates in March 2022, may now rise further. So could rates on credit cards and some business loans.
Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up, or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market.
Consider: A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year – the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 – up from 9% in February.
Auto-loan applicants, of course, aren’t the only borrowers being turned down in larger numbers these days. In that same June 2022 to June 2023 period, applicant rejections for credit cards, mortgages, mortgage refinancings and higher credit card limits all rose, too, according to the New York Fed. Overall, the rejection rate for credit applicants reached 21.8%, the highest level since June 2018.
Many people were already having trouble affording new vehicles before last Wednesday’s quarter-point Fed hike. The average price paid for a new vehicle last month was nearly $48,000 – about 25% above the pre-pandemic average. Used vehicle prices have jumped by even more: The average one now costs nearly $30,000, a stinging 45% above what it was before the pandemic.
In some cases, even people with good credit are being rejected for auto loans. The problem for them is that with vehicle prices up sharply, the additional burden of higher loan rates – from 4.5% on average in March 2022 to 7.2% in June – has made monthly payments unaffordable.
“I think people are just not able to qualify for the payments,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds.com.
The average monthly auto payment last month, she said, was $736. Over the life of an average loan – just under six years – a typical borrower is paying nearly $9,000 in interest.
David Kelleher, who owns David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., said he has seen loan rejections rise even in his affluent Philadelphia suburb, though not as much as they have nationally. The larger loan sums that borrowers are now financing, along with a small uptick in delinquencies, have made lenders more cautious.
“I think that’s probably making them tighten the reins a little bit,” he said.
Kelleher said he hopes the Fed stops raising rates, given that vehicle prices, a key component of inflation, have begun to ease. Prices had skyrocketed in 2021, a result of high demand as the economy roared out of the pandemic recession and clogged supply chains caused a severe shortage of vehicles for sale.
“These interest rates,” Kelleher said, “are really starting to hurt us.”
Martin Schwartz, founder and CEO of Vehicles for Change, a nonprofit that helps low-income families obtain cars, said that requests for vehicles from people who don’t qualify for loans have surged in the past year. He attributes the increase, in part, to the higher interest rates.
“The impact on families living in poverty is exponential,” Schwartz said. “If they can even afford a car at the retail prices used cars are selling at, interest rates are going to kill them. If they can afford the car and squeeze the payments out with the interest rates, the repairs are gonna kill them. The combination of those things means we’re getting more and more requests from all over the country.”
Caldwell said she doesn’t expect the Fed’s latest hike in its benchmark rate – to its highest level in 22 years – to significantly affect current auto loan rates. With factories cranking out more autos and vehicle availability improving, she expects automakers to spend more to subsidize loan rates to help fuel sales.
Despite the rising cost burden, auto sales have remained relatively solid as prices have eased slightly and the supply of vehicles has grown: For the past two months, sales have hit an annual rate of 15 million.