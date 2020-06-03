Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.