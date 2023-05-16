Nearly four months after Rodrick Miller was named Miami-Dade Beacon Council CEO and president following the untimely death of his predecessor, Michael Finney, he was welcomed by Miami’s Black community at a reception at the Historic Hampton House.
“We did a national search, but no one held the candle to this man,” said Yolanda Cash, government law attorney and the first Black woman to chair the council. “Rodrick is strategic, experienced and a respected leader in the field of economic development.”
After Miller’s colleagues and partners sang his praises, he announced the fall release of the council’s strategic plan and divulged what his experience at the helm of the economic development agency has been so far.
“Our first goal is really to clarify what the Beacon Council does. What I’ve found in my short tenure over the last couple of months is that there’s a lot of different ideas about what we do,” said Miller. “It’s our job to make sure that this economy is strong and that means a lot of different things … It is how much job creation we can have year over year, being targeted in growing specific sectors and growing quality jobs.”
Climate change, a primary concern Miller expressed to The Miami Times one month into the gig, remains a major obstacle preventing investors and crucial stakeholders from pouring money and resources into Miami’s economy.
“I don’t know how many companies I’ve met with over the past few months who, when you start a pitch about Miami, say ‘Well, it doesn’t matter anyway if you’re not going to be around in 20 years,’” Miller told last Friday’s crowd.
According to the Miami-Dade County Office of Resilience, by 2040 sea levels are expected to be 10-17 inches higher than they were in the early 2000s. Risk factor estimates indicate that 29,373 properties in Miami have more than a 26% chance of being severely flooded within the next three decades.
“It’s an existential question that if we don’t address, we really won’t be here,” Miller told The Miami Times. “We have to do it for our very own survival but I also think it represents an economic opportunity where we can figure out how to be successful in fighting the rising sea level and those sort of other challenges.”
The strategic plan, he says, will detail ways to circumnavigate the issue.
“Historically, the Beacon Council has run a very traditional economic development model incredibly well,” noted Miller. “But I think it’s time for us to be more thoughtful about where the economy is going and how we ensure that communities that have been left out are a part of this community’s economic future in an intentional way. Whether that’s the African American community, immigrants in general, women or disabled veterans.”
The plan will also outline how the council will assist both small businesses and large companies.
“You need all businesses to really make an economy work,” said Miller. “And while the big businesses tend to get all the recognition, we know that most of the businesses here are small businesses. We’ve got to actually provide support to those businesses, just like we support the bigger ones, but it’ll be a different kind of support.”
The council will not provide direct services to small businesses, but instead, steer them in the direction of a financial partner or business agency that could provide assistance in the form of capital, investment, reaching potential clients and insight into owning commercial property.
“We’ve done some small business stuff but we’re actually not good at it,” Miller admitted. “But I think there are others that may be better at that work that we can partner with.”
Multi-agency partnerships
Right now, Miller says the agency is seeking to gauge what stakeholders, board members, investors, national consultants and local partners think about Miami’s current economy, as well as suggestions on what the council could improve on.
“There’s not a single organization that can do this work on its own,” he said. “And so we have to figure out how and where others can help us. Some of the partners we’re looking to work with are chambers of commerce, universities and companies that invest in the Beacon Council.”
The agency plans to leverage relationships with other Black business leaders such as Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust executive director Bill Diggs, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce CEO Eric Knowles, YWCA president Kerry-Ann Royes and OneUnited Bank president Terri Williams, to name a few. They were all in attendance at Miller’s welcome reception last week.
The event came on the heels of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s $500 million grant program to form at least 20 tech hubs in major cities. Through the program, each tech hub could receive upward of $15 million.
“It would be premature to say anything other than that we have a working group that includes the county and several other partners to think through what those tech hubs might look like in Miami,” said Miller. “And how we might go after that funding ... that’s a very active conversation.”
To qualify, applicants must partner with at least one or more companies, local and state government leaders, a university, a state development agency and work training programs. Applications close Aug. 15.
“We’re talking about targeted investments in places that need it. If we were to go after this money, we would want to go after it for some place that actually needs it,” added Miller. “I don’t think we would say ‘How do we get tech money and put it in Brickell?’ We would say something like ‘How do we focus on bringing in the money and putting it somewhere that needs that investment as a catalyst to push other things forward.’”