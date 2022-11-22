During the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust’s (MDEAT) November meeting, trustees approved an action item to double the home-buying subsidy to $28,500 for qualified borrowers.
The agency ensures Black residents participate in the county’s economic growth by making the homebuying experience more affordable. The agency is governed by a board of trustees appointed by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners and trustees Erbi Blanco-True, Hannibal Burton and Julio Piti.
“According to Redfin, the average home in Miami sold for $529,000. Our increased subsidy helps low-to-moderate-income buyers secure lower interest rates and compete in this expensive housing market,” said William “Bill” Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director. “Our program provides the added benefit of allowing participants to stack MDEAT funds with many other down payment programs.”
MDEAT’s programs, such as the Homeowner Assistant Program (HAP), aim to increase the number of first-time home purchases for low-to-moderate-income residents in Miami-Dade County.
HAP participants have successfully accessed $45 million from MDEAT and combined it with more than $180 million in homeownership funds from other governmental and not-for-profit entities. Interested parties must meet income requirements, complete a homebuyer education course and obtain financing from a qualified mortgage lender.
The zero-interest deferred loan provides funding for first-time homebuyers toward down payment and closing costs, making it easier to get approved for a mortgage. Since 1995, the program has funded more than 7,900 families. More than 3,100 Black families have used MDEAT HAP to purchase homes in Miami-Dade County.
MDEAT also appointed 10 new trustees during the November meeting; membership is based on the availability of positions and expertise in one of the agency’s core service areas of economic development, housing, youth services, and research and policy. Ten candidates rose to the top of the field, and each appointment is for a three-year term.
MDEAT’s newest trustees reflect the vanguard of professional excellence in Miami Dade’s civic and corporate arenas. Appointed trustees now include Basil A. Binns II, executive director of the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency; Kimberly T. Henderson, president and of Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida; Danny Felton Sr.; Patricia Jennings Braynon; Kametra Driver; Andrea Forde; Raymond Fundora; Steven Henriquez; Christopher Norwood; and Rashad D. Thomas.