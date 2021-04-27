Bernadette A. Morris is the founder and chairman of Sonshine Communications, a full-service public relations, marketing and advertising agency.
Incorporated in 1993, the firm is one of the largest Black-owned PR agencies in America. Sonshine has a creative team of professional writers, graphic and multimedia designers, media buyers and marketing experts. It is federally certified and a recipient of the federal government’s Multiple Service Award Schedule in Marketing and Media Services.
Sonshine also is a certified minority vendor with numerous states, counties and cities. The agency represents a cadre of clients nationwide, including Baptist Health South Florida, Florida Power & Light Company, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Health, Jessie Trice Community Health System, M. Gill & Associates, Phanord & Associates P.A., Bronze Kingdom, The Carrie Meek Foundation and Kaiser Family Foundation, among others.
Morris also operates Black PR Wire, a premier news distribution company for Black media in the U.S. and Caribbean. BPRW has an extensive list of more than 1,200 Black-owned media, media executives, community leaders, organizations and journalists. BPRW delivers its clients’ press releases, video and audio releases, and messages to key Black reporters, writers and influential grassroots, social, civic and community leaders.
Women Grow Strong is a third business in Morris' portfolio and her first nonprofit. WINGS, short for Women in Need Growing Strong, develops and provides training, empowerment programs and services for women. Its seminars and sessions, funded in part by private corporations and grant funds, focus on topics ranging from self-esteem to fitness and finance. More than 1,000 women have benefited from the organization’s programs and services.
Morris holds a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University and a B.A. in communications from the University of North Florida. She is a devout Christian, wife, mother and successful corporate executive who is passionate about making the difference of a lifetime for her family, her creative team and her clients.