Basil Bernard is the president and CEO of Apricot Office Interiors. The company is a spinoff of Apricot Office Supplies & Furniture Inc., which was established in 1985.

Bernard has responsibility for sales and business development and has been an active participant in the South Florida business community for the past 30 years. He and his companies have been the recipient of numerous awards for outstanding customer service, including recognition as National Supplier/Distributor of the year by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The companies have also received recognition from the Miami Herald as Pacesetter Company of the Year; the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Diamond Award; the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce for Black Business of the Year; and the Southern Florida Minority Supplier Development Council for Company of the Year.

Bernard has also served in leadership positions promoting the advancement of small- and minority-business concerns and growth with organizations such as the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce – where he has served as chairman of the Small Business Committee – and the Southern Florida Minority Supplier Development Council, where he serves as member of the Minority Business Input Committee. He is a member of the board of directors for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Broward Alliance and the Jamaica-USA Chamber of Commerce.

Bernard graduated from Florida International University in 2005, where he received an MBA specializing in international business.