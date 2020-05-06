Christon “The Truth” Jones is an accomplished day trader, entrepreneur, international speaker, and author. He has spoken on three continents as a certified Les Brown Speaker and has authored three, International best-selling books. His client list includes over 100 adult in his coaching program, Return on Investment, LLC that focuses on teaching the principles of trading while achieving upwards of a six-figure return.
The latter are impressive accolades for any professional, but Christon is in a class of his own. He is a 13-year-old prodigy and the pride of his mother, Janel Jones.
His interest in day trading began when he read a story about a 14-year-old Black teen in Chicago who made 50,000 dollars day trading. Christon told his mother the story and asked if he could learn day trading too. Jones immediately enrolled in a class to learn as much as possible about investing and trading. When she completed the course, she taught Christon to be a successful day trader.
“I encourage mothers to take their child (ren) interests seriously. Invest in that interest,” said Jones. “Even if they change their minds, invest and learn to see if it is their passion. If you are able to identify your child’s passion, help them learn how to monetize their passion.”
Day trading is defined as the purchase and sale of a security within a single trading day. It can occur in any marketplace but is most common in the foreign exchange (forex) and stock markets. Day traders are typically well-educated and well-funded and use high amounts of leverage and short-term trading strategies to capitalize on small price movements in highly liquid stocks or currencies. This sounds way too complicated for a precocious kid still mastering algebra.
But according to Jones, Christon developed discipline, knowledge and began to make $1,000.00 a day. After consistently making a $1,000 a day for 10 consecutive days, she realized he would have financial freedom as an adult and his dreams and aspirations had been realized.
Christon believes his inherent discipline has been the catalyst for his early success.
“You must be disciplined to keep your rules in place and continue to do research,” said Christon. “The discipline to keep doing all the things you did when you first began trading.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Christon has continued to maintain his level of discipline, focus on growth and is teaching others how to trade. He is also an avid sportsman who is learning the balance of being a team player on football fields in his Mississippi neighborhood.
“I have also been running webinars and seminars,” said Christon who added that he recommends that others take time to find their passion.
“For all novice individuals who want to begin trading, take this time to learn the industry.”
A second passion that consumes Christon’s time is Truth Playmakers, an initiative he launched with and his younger sister, Bailey. Truth Playmakers is a 501(c) (3) organization with a mission to empower, inspire and guide gifted youth in the direction of creating generational wealth utilizing their gifts and talents.
The Truth Playmakers annual awards show is an invitation-only, star-studded event that includes live entertainment, an awards ceremony, and elite guests, influencers and business professionals who mentor the extraordinary award recipients. The next gala is scheduled to take place in 2021.
The outlook for Christon includes goals as lofty as his day trading success. He seeks to attend college with the intent of being a long-term educator who will continue to help others manage their financial wealth.
“In 2024, I will have graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, received a full scholarship in business to attend my school of choice, the University of South Florida,” said Christon. “Upon graduating from college, I want to teach professional athletes how to invest so that when they leave their professional sport they do not leave broke.”
Mother’s Day is next week and Jones reflects on Christon’s success as one her life’s most important investments.
“It’s a lot of work. People see the fame and the glory, but it takes work,” said Jones. “This has broken the 40-40 cycle (40 years of working, 40 hours a week) in my family. Christon is now financially free. He has the freedom to do things I never had a chance to do.”
In response to his mother’s outpouring of love, gruel and time, Christon affirmed her influence in a long and caring tone,
“She encouraged me and made me the person I am today,” he stated.