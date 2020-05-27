Black News Channel, America’s first and only Black-focused 24/7 news network, is now free through the end of the year to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across Comcast’s service footprint in Florida, giving even more Xfinity customers access to hundreds of hours of informative, educational, and empowering programming geared toward African American audiences.
X1 and Flex customers can simply say “Black News Channel” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access the network’s programming over the Internet, which covers topics ranging from the latest COVID-19 developments in relation to the Black community to the rich history of the nation’s HBCUs, and more.
Year round, Xfinity customers can discover thousands of free and subscription entertainment options via Xfinity on Demand’s easy-to-browse “Black Film and TV” destination. The specially curated destination features hundreds of culturally relevant movies, documentaries, and TV series, including collections: ‘Black History: Always On’, ‘The HBCU Experience’, and “For the Culture: The New Renaissance.”