The Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum acquires, preserves, displays and promotes collections of a historical and educational value that speak directly to the struggles and accomplishments of Black officers as they served Miami during the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Learn more about this cultural institution from its executive director, Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant, and how it’s being supported by the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency to advance its mission.
What are some of the unique exhibits and artifacts that visitors can expect to see when visiting the museum?
The building is listed on the National registry for Historical Sites and Places and is the only existing relic in the nation that contains a courtroom, booking area and jail all in one building specifically designed for Blacks.
Tell us more about the grant you received from the Southeast Overtown Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency.
On Sept. 22, 2022, the Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum received an approved CRA Resolution in the amount of $270,000.00 per year for Oct. 1, 2022, to Sep. 30, 2026, totaling $1.1 million dollars for the use of daily operations on a reimbursement basis or direct payment to vendors.
How will the grant be allocated within the museum? Will it fund specific projects?
This grant will provide supplemental operational support to the museum and allow the increase in hiring of staff and contractors for the purpose of building out the existing permanent exhibits and establishing new exhibits centered around the collection of oral history works.
The museum is asking the community to share their stories of the brave Patrolmen who served in the precinct and courthouse between 1940 and 1965 as part of our oral history collection effort. Those interested in sharing their stories can contact socialmedia@historicalblackprecinct.org. This will be an ongoing project.
What educational initiatives does the museum offer?
As a result of the grant award, the museum is able to continue offering our Implicit Bias Community Training Project and Knowing the Law: What to Do When Stopped by Police. The museum team will also be responding to the new law which allows Floridians to carry guns without a concealed weapons permit. Gun Safety sessions are slated to begin July 1, 2023.
