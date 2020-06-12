WritersRockJune10.jpg

Meet Lynette Edwards, who has developed a mobile app called Writers Rock™ that provides a direct platform for writers, bloggers, editors, illustrators, storytellers, book clubs, and more while providing resources and information from all across the United States. The app has multiple chat rooms, monthly contests, allows each user to create their own profile, and offers a list of events upcoming in each state. The app is currently available for download in the iTunes App Store and will be launching on Google Play this summer.

