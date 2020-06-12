Meet Lynette Edwards, who has developed a mobile app called Writers Rock™ that provides a direct platform for writers, bloggers, editors, illustrators, storytellers, book clubs, and more while providing resources and information from all across the United States. The app has multiple chat rooms, monthly contests, allows each user to create their own profile, and offers a list of events upcoming in each state. The app is currently available for download in the iTunes App Store and will be launching on Google Play this summer.
Black woman launches tech-app for writers
CEO Lynette Edwards is the brain behind ‘Writers Rock’ an exclusive and direct platform
Trending Now
Articles
- Commissioner Bovo halts salary increases
- Blackman hypes “Career in a year”
- Stay-at-home? College campuses seek survival
- Black-owned handbags want our biz-niz
- George Floyd was a Christian man of peace
- Jamaican oxtails are a favored island choice
- Psychologist creates therapy cards for women
- Fortune 500s four Black CEOs — No Women?
- Black woman launches tech-app for writers
- DEATH NOTICE | ARIANE SAMALA PERSON
Latest Headlines
- Suspension of jury trials extended amid COVID-19
- Black-owned handbags want our biz-niz
- Commissioner Bovo halts salary increases
- Black female CEO creates streaming platform
- Black woman launches tech-app for writers
- Companies giving millions to anti-racism efforts
- Sing a Song is every child’s chance to celebrate legacy
- Hard Rock Stadium converts to drive-in theatre