Marcell Haywood was selected earlier this year, before the pandemic, to join the Community Foundation of Broward Board of Directors. Haywood is CEO of Thesis Holdings and Founder & CEO of Encompass Onsite Solutions. He is also a board member of Holy Cross Hospital and Broward Workshop. Haywood graduated Magna Cum Laude from Florida State University with a Master’s degree in Information Technology and has received continuing executive education at London Business School.
In 2015, Haywood was selected as an Endeavor Miami entrepreneur. Endeavor is a global nonprofit initiative that supports high-impact companies–ones that are deemed to have the potential to make a big impact on local economies and community development. In 2012, Knight Foundation awarded $2 million in funding to open Endeavor’s first U.S. affiliate in Miami, which would eventually include a nine-member board chaired by Adriana Cisneros, CEO and vice chairman of the Cisneros Group. Since then, through an intensive interview process, a diverse group of entrepreneurs and companies has been selected. Each will now benefit from the local, national and international connections of Endeavor mentors–the latter might provide access to new funding possibilities or markets, or offer advice and experience in particular fields.
Haywood, too, completed the two –year EY Entrepreneur of the year program. The EY Strategic Growth Forum® is the country’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. This by-invitation-only CEO event brings together more than 2,000 of the nation’s top executives, entrepreneurs, advisors and investors and other business leaders.
Accelerating Entrepreneurs is part of EY’s commitment to helping high-potential entrepreneurs around the world scale up their business through one-to-one guidance, networking and insight sharing. The program is designed for entrepreneurs who are ready to take the next steps on their growth journey towards becoming the global market leaders of tomorrow.