Miami’s “Support Black-Owned Business 305” campaign launched in a big way last week at The Urban in Overtown.
Developed by the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) to coincide with Black Business Month, the initiative launched Aug. 4 at a gathering of Black business owners, supporters, vendors and government agencies’
At the event, MDEAT executive director William “Bill” Diggs emphasized the need for Black people to make a conscious effort of doing business with other Black businesses to grow the community.
“There is no I in team,” he said.
According to MDEAT, there are 51,285 Black-owned businesses in Miami – out of 468,185 throughout the county – which generate more than $2.3 billion and employ 12,227 people with a combined annual payroll of more than $320 million. Also according to MDEAT, Black spending power reached $1.8 trillion in 2022 up from $1.6 trillion in 2021.
MDEAT established a webpage for Black Business Month within MiamiDade.gov that will continue past the end of August. The webpage is meant to include qualification information for mom-and-pop small business grants, although no applications are online as of this writing.
The organization also awards grants for small businesses; these opportunities award $5,000 to each qualified application submitted through the Small Business Capitalization Program. Applications available for businesses in the county’s targeted urban areas.
In order to qualify, businesses must be established for at least three years; provide three years of business or personal tax returns; employ fewer than 25 people; maintain business hours at a provided address; not be in default or noncompliance with any county loan or grant program; not be part of a national chain; not engage in illegal activity; have an average annual revenue of $150,000 throughout the previous three years; and have one affiliate by common ownership – a second affiliate is considered if money is unspent.
Applicants also must complete two MDEAT technical assistance workshops. Grant recipients are only allowed a maximum of two consecutive awards and qualifying for one doesn’t guarantee a second.
“Technically, it only takes a couple of weeks to receive a grant,” said Hannibal N. Burton, MDEAT Economic Development Committee chairman.
Applicants may only use grant money for inventory or supplies (but not food), business equipment, marketing or advertising, business expansion, technology and to offset insurance expenses.
Sixteen grants were awarded at last week’s event, with eight grantees chosen from the north and eight from the south.
Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Eric Knowles told The Miami Times that MDEAT had lost its direction over the years, but he believes new leadership will make a difference. Diggs became executive director in December 2021.
“MDEAT was created to build the Black community,” Knowles said. “We need to get back to its roots.”
Knowles lauded the creation of Black Business Month but said Black Business Month is every month, for him.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the launch event was meant to raise awareness about the wonderful diversity of business owners in Miami.
Access to seed money or business loans have been historically hard to come by in the Black community. Black small-business owners have often had to rely on their own money and possess higher personal credit scores than white business owners, according to the national Small Business Credit Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
The survey reports that on average, Black- and Hispanic-owned business applicants typically receive approval for less financing than they apply for, and that many receive none of the financing sought at all.
Francilla Stanley, owner of Fran’s Unique Cleaning Services, said she applied for an MDEAT grant in July.
“Since the pandemic, getting going has been a little tough,” said Stanley, who started her business three years ago. “I’m not going to give up, though. That’s one thing I’m not going to do.”
In findings from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the group most economists are waiting for to declare a recession, Black small business-owners experienced losses during the early stages of the pandemic that “have important policy implications and may portend longer-term ramifications for job losses and economic inequality.”
The stumbles in Black-owned businesses occurred after a period of growth in all economic sectors, according to Census data.
There were 124,551 Black-owned businesses in 2018, which grew 8% to 134,567 in 2019.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of active business owners in the United States plummeted by 3.3 million, or 22%, from February to April 2020, according to the NBER. The business activity rate for Black-owned businesses was 41%, compared to 32% for Hispanic-owned businesses, 26% for Asian-owned businesses and 36% for immigrant-owned businesses.
The expos, seminars and workshops MDEAT has planned this month are being offered to provide information and prepare Black business owners for growth and financial empowerment.
“That is our cause, to support, develop and boost Black businesses,” Burton said.
Vendors at the event included the Miami-Dade Business Navigator, which Stanley learned about from the Overtown Business Resource Center, something she said she loves because of its one-on-one sessions.
The Dade County Federal Credit Union has a loan fund called the RISE Miami-Dade Fund, which provides loans up to $45,000. The terms are from six months and up to five years for businesses with less than 25 employees and less than $2 million in revenue that have been established for a minimum of two years. Prospective loan applicants should be free of debt.
Paola Chigne, assistant vice president of marketing and youth development for the credit union, said the loans are for the true small-business owner.
“A restaurant owner with five employees, your favorite dry cleaner,” Chigne said, offering examples. “Those businesses that are in the community that help establish the community.”
August became Black Business Month with the passage of an ordinance from District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee.
“For over 186 years Black people in Miami-Dade County have not been at the table,” McGhee said on stage at The Urban. “We’re talking about a wealth conversation.”
According to 2019 data from the Census Bureau, Black families had a median wealth of $14,100. Hispanic family wealth was $31,700 and non-Hispanic white families had a median wealth of $187,300.
Using the county’s more than $10billion budget, McGhee said he wants to compel a discussion around ensuring that Black communities get some of that money.
Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade Chapter of the NAACP,
said she’s glad the county is recognizing local and small businesses.
The county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion shows intent, and Pierre said its success depends on community support. She said the mayor’s office needs to continue to connect and reach out to new businesses.
Long term, Pierre said she wants to see small Black businesses continue to receive funding through grants and for small businesses to have a leading presence at local events.
“Let’s put the power behind them and showcase our community,” Pierre said.