Dozens gathered at the Hilton Dadeland Saturday evening for Goulds native and celebrity Black hair stylist Tracey Moss’ new book signing.
Moss’ new book, “Styling By Faith: A Celebrity Hairstylist's Guide To Securing A Win,”delves into her experiences in the beauty industry. She highlights her journey making it out of a small community in Florida to working with Hollywood clients.
As a college graduate, Moss noted that she never expected to be where she’s at today. She credits taking a leap of faith to taking her to the next level.
“My biggest obstacle was believing in myself,” she told The Miami Times at her event.
The audience was made of her friends, family and supporters, all intrigued and inspired by Moss and her dedication to her passion.
While Moss lives in Atlanta today, she’s worked on the set of big films like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and more.