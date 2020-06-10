There are many celebrity foundations that offer grants to various programs that they are personally interested in, whether that be music education, eliminating poverty, or fighting the AIDS epidemic. No matter how you look at it, the world is certainly a better place because of some selfless and generous celebrities.
Here are a few organizations that you should check out if you need funding:
I.Am.Angel.Foundation
Musician will.i.am is the founder of this education organization that provides college scholarships and financial assistance to students who want to join STEM programs. The foundation promotes programs that teach young kids coding, CAD skills, and other subjects related to STEM education.
The Johnson Ohana
Foundation
Musician Jack Johnson founded the Jackson Ohana Foundation to promote positive change within communities by supporting environmental, art, and music education. They fund nonprofit organizations and public schools in his native state of Hawaii. They also partner with local organizations to offer music education grants for schools looking to expand their musical programs with more instruments and better instructors.
Oprah’s Angel Network
Oprah’s net worth is a staggering $3.2 billion, and with it she’s been able to launch her global mission to support disadvantaged women and children in developing countries. Her Angel Network provides grants to global foundations and charitable projects that promote significant and positive change for underprivileged groups. For example, her network provided money for Free The Children and built over 55 schools in 12 countries, providing education to thousands of children who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to attend school.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Besides being one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet, Bill Gates is also known for his willingness to donate to charitable causes. He founded the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in 2000 and has since donated $28 billion dollars to the foundation. They support global health initiatives that reduce extreme poverty and inequality. They also provide educational opportunities for underprivileged individuals in the U.S. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, the GAVI Alliance, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Oxford are just some of the organizations and universities that have received grants from Bill and Melinda Gates.