Families went without a monthly child tax credit deposit last week, for the first time in about six months.
The Child Tax Credit program was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has instead emerged as a debate over who is worthy of government support. The program was sold to Americans by the administration as a key to ending child poverty. An analysis by the Urban Institute estimated that extending the credit as developed by the Biden administration would cut child poverty by 40%.
Families have been using the credit for clothes, shoes, computers, extracurricular activities for their children and more, but now the money has dried up. According to a Census Bureau survey of recipients during September and October, nearly a third used the credit to pay for school expenses, while about 25% of families with young children spent it on child care. About 40% of recipients said they mostly relied on the money to pay off debt.
The tax credit was part of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that just expired. The president has been pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent but, so far, that's not happening.
The credit was $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6-17. Six months of payments were advanced on a monthly basis through the end of 2021. This means eligible families received $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working, and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.
“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” Manchin said.
His opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. The end result was cutting families’ incomes at the precise moment when the nation is grappling with higher prices at the grocery store and everywhere else.
As it stands now, the second half of what families are owed will be sent once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.
One of the key questions for policymakers is whether bureaucracies or parents are better at spending money on children. Manchin has proposed a 10-year, funded version of Biden’s economic proposal that would scrap the child tax credits focus and instead finance programs such as universal pre-kindergarten, to avoid sending money directly to families.
In addition, there is no proof the tax credit caused an immediate exodus from the workforce, as some lawmakers had feared. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the percentage of people with jobs increased from 58% the month before the monthly payments began to 59.5% last month.
Katherine Michelmore, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, says the long-term effects of a permanent tax credit would have a positive impact on the economy, as children who grow up in families with higher incomes “tend to do better in school, they’re more likely to graduate from high school. It might be 15 years down the road but there will be more cost savings in the future.”