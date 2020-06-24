A little boy in Haiti is thankful for the school lunch provided to him and his classmates by Food For The Poor’s generous donors. Food For The Poor is taking steps to feed the poor by hosting a virtual Walk/Run For Hunger, which starts June 20 and goes through July 18. Participants across the country will have an opportunity to walk or run in a virtual 5K, 10K or half marathon to reach a goal of 336,000 lifesaving meals for families affected by the coronavirus in the Caribbean and Latin America.