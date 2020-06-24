Food For The Poor is taking steps to feed the poor by hosting its Virtual Walk/Run For Hunger, which starts June 20 and ends on July 18.
Participants across the country will have an opportunity to reach a goal of providing 336,000 lifesaving meals, for families affected by the coronavirus in the Caribbean and Latin America. They can register to compete and complete a 5K, 10K or half marathon.
“This pandemic has forced us to reevaluate how to host our fundraising events for the year,” said Food For The Poor EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Angel Aloma.
“As we adhere to the social-distancing recommendations by medical experts, virtual events are our safest alternative. Our first virtual event of the year is the Walk/Run For Hunger. It’s a fun way for donors to participate in a variety of distances at their own pace, while helping to raise money to feed families suffering the effects of the coronavirus.”
Participants in the Food For The Poor Virtual Walk/Run For Hunger can run, jog or walk wherever they want starting Saturday, June 20. There will be weekly social media giveaways to help motivate participants during the competition. To be considered for the weekly giveaways, photo posts must show the participants in action with the hashtag #WalkRunForHunger.
The top 10 fundraisers will receive a custom Walk/Run For Hunger medal. The top five fundraisers will receive the custom medal and a $50 Amazon gift card. The final day to fundraise, complete the race, and submit results will be Saturday, July 18.
Register and donate online at www.FoodForThePoor.org/walk. There’s a $35 registration fee. Click www.FoodForThePoor.org/virtualwalk for inspiration as you prepare for your walk or run.
For more information about the virtual walk/run please contact Event Manager Trichina Chue, 954-427-2222, ext. 4021 or email trichina@foodforthepoor.org.
The charity’s National Celebration– We Are One National virtual event takes place on Aug. 13 and the Virtual Celebration of Hope Gala is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in 17 countries of the Caribbean and Latin America. This interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicine, educational materials, homes, support for orphaned and abandoned children, care for the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance. For more information, please visit www.FoodForThePoor.org.