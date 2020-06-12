On June 2, 2020, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commission approved Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo’s resolution urging Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Office of Insurance Regulation to intervene and halt any salary increases given to executives and staffers of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in the wake of coronavirus and the resulting economic impacts. The resolution also urges the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to rescind the recent the $159,000 salary increases given to its executives.
“I want to thank my colleagues on the Board of County Commission for approving my resolution, which urges the state to reverse the salary increases given to executives of Citizens when more than a million Floridians just lost their jobs and are suffering from COVID-19. As Floridians endure the historic economic impact due to the coronavirus pandemic, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, government entity should not fulfill themselves financially as its taxpayers are struggling to make ends meet. I want to personally thank Vice Chairwoman Sosa for her support and amendment to my resolution, which urges the Governor and Florida Legislature to find solutions to control rate increases by Citizens Property Insurance,” Commissioner Bovo said.