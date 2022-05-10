More than two dozen Black-owned businesses recently completed a four-week small business boot camp, with support from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee. The classes were administered by Tools for Change and the Neighbors & Neighbors Association.
Participants had the opportunity to get free, practical, hands-on advice, as well as have numerous expenses covered, including the cost of a business license and fees to the Florida Division of Corporations, known as Sunbiz.
The group celebrated boot camp completion May 6 at the Larcenia Bullard Plaza in South Dade with McGhee, program administrators and a host of local business leaders. Plans are being discussed for future boot camps.
The boot camp initiative followed the launch of a South Dade branch of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce at the end of April. At that time, McGhee pledged more than $13,000 to support membership of all of the businesses in the room; all present toasted to a commitment of unity.
“Attendance validated the evidence that the Black businesses in South Dade were eagerly waiting for an opportunity of unification,” said G. Eric Knowles, president and CEO of the chamber. “We are forever grateful for Commissioner Kionne McGhee for his support and pledge toward the MDCC South Dade Branch.”
“Miami is the hub of a lot of great things going on. This was an amazing and essential event for Black business owners throughout South Dade and beyond,” said Roy Modkins, South Dade MDCC chairman. “Whether it’s Metaverse, Blockchain or NTFS, let’s make history!”
The South Dade branch will work as an extension of MDCC by working to solve the unique needs of Black business owners. Additionally, it will help establish an environment in South Dade that will include additional opportunities for equity and inclusion.