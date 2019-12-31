The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) honored several members of the local and regional communities who made “stellar contributions” to the Caribbean.
Many attended the gala at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami Dec. 14 to recognize family, friends and colleagues.
Attendees enjoyed food and drinks while connecting with like-minded representatives. Guests were also serenaded with the sweet sounds of Trinidadian calypsonian and storyteller Lord Relator.
This year’s CMEx award honorees are:
- Journalist and president of Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Janet Silvera
- Veteran airline executive Christine Kennedy of Delta Air Lines
- Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen
- Attorney and philanthropist Marlon Hill
- Andy Ingraham, president and CEO, National Association of Black Hotel Owners and Developers
- Caribbean-American television anchor/reporter Neki Mohan of WPLG, ABC TV’s local affiliate in Miami
- Muriel Wiltord, director of The Americas for the Martinique Promotion Bureau
- Commissioner of Tourism of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Joseph Boschulte
- Frank Comito, director general and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)
- Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, clinical director, chief cardiac surgeon, Health City Cayman Islands
- Richard Garafola, senior manager, Workplace Solutions, Royal Caribbean Cruises
Later into the night, former Bahamas Minister of Finance, Zhivargo Laing, currently the World Trade Organization chief negotiator for The Bahamas, addressed the room to discuss the impact of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, which hit in September.
“Tonight, we are raising money to support Bahamian scholars, who were affecting by this devastating storm,” Laing said.
The proceeds that would come from the auction, which took place right after dinner. The auction allowed attendees to bid on stays at resorts all throughout the Caribbean from countries such as Jamaica and St. Croix.
CMEx encourages the media, government, travel and tourism industry professionals, governments and communities to find ways to ensure that the people and the environment of the region benefit from tourism. CMEx helps Caribbean and American communities by sharing expertise, financial and in-kind assistance.
It produces interactive conferences that match journalists from the Caribbean, North America and Europe with representatives of the government, business, hospitality and development sectors to discuss tourism policies aimed at improving the lives of Caribbean people.
CMEx tries to provide educational and humanitarian assistance to the communities we serve and their schools.
This year, CMEx partnered with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and the Errol and Nita Barrow Educational Trust to raise funds to support Bahamian scholars impacted by Dorian, which devastated The Abacos and Grand Bahama.
Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness Mayor stopped by and shared the impact of the CMEx.
“This organization is important because it provides a neutral platform for the movers and shakers of the travel and hospitality sector to address the use of tourism to enhance the lives of Caribbean and American communities,” Holness said.