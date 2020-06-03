Kimra Major-Morris is a top-rated intellectual property attorney who extends a resonant message to the business community: we are far from business as usual, in the wake of COVID-19, social distancing, and shelter in place orders. So much has changed, and business owners who have scrambled to put quick courses in place are wondering what they may have overlooked. Here are five tips to strengthen your business’s online course protections:
1. Make the definition of “authorized access” clear. If you have authorized your attendees to remotely log into your systems in order to perform course activities, be sure to include broad language about what it means to exceed that authorization. Consider whether the access is still authorized if the purpose of the access is not course related. Will the access still be authorized if the attendee performs the activities from someone else’s device? Not carefully defining what activities constitute authorized access (and exceeding authorized access) could prevent you from holding bad actors responsible for data scraping, unauthorized distribution, or other undesirable uses of your content.
2. Protect your videoconferences. Video apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and (now) Facebook Messenger Room have exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic began. The sudden boom exposed Zoom’s security breaches during online school sessions, business meetings, and other online social gatherings. Be sure to password-protect your conferences. You may also want avoid publicly posting the link and implement a practice of advising invitees that access will be blocked after the meeting has begun.
3. Sign up for Google Alerts. Google Alerts is a free service that monitors the web for important key words. It’s a valuable tool for brand and content protection, because trademark and copyright owners can more quickly detect and enforce their rights against infringers. COVID-19 has increased the demand for online orders and intellectual property owners should be prepared to address copycats and unfair competitors. Consider engaging a watch service for more comprehensive searches tool than Google alerts offers.
4. Protect your online course content. Online courses are great marketing tools that, when done correctly, create valuable intellectual property assets for businesses. Submit your course to the Copyright Office for registration and be sure to require participants to agree to terms and conditions that will prevent them from unauthorized copying and sharing.
5. Protect the name of your online course. The strongest trademarks are arbitrary. Apple is a great example of this. There is no connection between apples and electronics, yet Apple is one of the world’s most recognizable brands. Remember this tip as you create the name for your online course. Rather than describe the course in the title, save the explanation and description for your marketing materials. If possible, thoroughly vet the name (with the assistance of a trademark attorney)
6.Protect your name or alias: You are the expert in charge of the course. You are the brand. Consider your legal name as a trademark in connection with the services you are providing. Paid speaking engagements, licensing deals, apparel lines, and other income streams are more secure when backed by federal trademark rights.
Kimra Major-Morris is a top-rated intellectual property attorney licensed and based in Central Florida. a nationally published author, Her intellectual property services for The Trayvon Martin Foundation helped to secure copyright and trademark registrations and licensing deals that fuel the Foundation’s support the families of senseless gun violence victims. A Past Chair of The Florida Bar’s Intellectual Property Committee, Kimra is a member of the Florida Bar Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section (EASL), the American Bar Association Entertainment & Sports Law Forum, and the Black Entertainment & Sports Law Association. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Communications at Florida International University and is a proud alumnus of Florida A&M College of Law. Kimra was among the 62 Florida attorneys selected to Class II of the Florida Bar’s William Reece Smith, Jr. Leadership Academy.