Half of the U.S is reporting increased numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Florida is one of 18 states where the infection rate is holding steady. Meanwhile, health experts warn of a potential coronavirus explosion in the fall and winter, but that hasn’t stopped the Florida governor from moving to the third and final phase of the state’s reopening plan. Phase 3 allows restaurants to immediately reopen at full capacity and for bars, nightclubs and strip clubs to resume business statewide.
The Friday announcement left county mayors scrambling to determine how to modify the changes, as they are permitted to do.
In Miami-Dade County, while restaurants are still mandated to operate at 50% capacity, establishments that have enough space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between them will be allowed to reach 100% capacity. However, the maximum seating per table indoors or outside remains capped at six people, or up to 10 if they are in the same party.
Bars with only counter service will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity with seating separated “as far as possible.” This is far more lenient than Broward, which won’t be serving alcohol at counters. Customers will need to be 6 feet apart and plexiglass must be installed.
Clubs that include dancing must require masks to be worn on the dance floor. Also, eating and drinking must be confined to tables only.
As in previous phases, employees and the public will still need to wear masks inside all buildings.
No changes have been announced at the Hard Rock Stadium for the upcoming football game against Seattle, where the Dolphins allowed 20% capacity at the home opener against Buffalo.
A curfew will remain in effect in Miami-Dade from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Violators will be cited with a second-degree criminal misdemeanor, a charge that carries a maximum $500 fine and up to 180 days in jail.
Although DeSantis suspended all fines and penalties for violating the county’s COVID-19 public health orders, Miami-Dade will continue to issue civil citations to people not wearing masks, and will enforce fines and penalties.
Itching to go back to the happiest place on earth? Walt Disney World is trying to figure out how to proceed now that the governor has given all theme parks the green light to roll back protocols. So far, neither Disney nor any other Florida parks have immediate plans to make any changes, and masks are still required. Meanwhile Disney parks announced late Tuesday plans to layoff a total of 28,000 workers in Florida and California because of Corona virus restrictions.