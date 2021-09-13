Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that Florida will fight local and federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates for public and private workers, warning that such requirements will have a “huge impact” on public safety.
DeSantis suggested he could combat the local vaccination requirements through a new state law that gives him the power to invalidate local emergency measures adopted in response to public health disasters. The law includes fines of up to $5,000 per violation.
DeSantis has used the law to contest “vaccine passport” requirements for cruise ship passengers and to fight local school districts’ mask requirements for students. So, he's lost in court against the cruise industry.
Appearing in Alachua County with two Republican state Cabinet members and individuals espousing anti-vaccination theories, DeSantis said that the Biden vaccination requirements would force “into destitution” first responders who worked for more than a year protecting people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“These mandates are overreaches and they will be very destructive for a lot of really, really good people,” DeSantis said during Monday’s event at the Clark Plantation in Newberry.