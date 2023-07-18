Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to strengthen the Black dollar: The music mogul is spearheading a new online marketplace called Empower Global that will specifically feature Black-owned businesses.
“I want to create our own Black Wall Street,” Combs told The Associated Press about his e-commerce platform, which launched last week. He feels passionate about building substantial wealth in his community similar to the Greenwood community, the thriving Black-owned business district in Tulsa, Okla., that was decimated in a two-day attack by a white mob in 1921.
Combs said he’s not looking for financial benefit after he invested $20 million into Empower Global, which allows consumers to purchase products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.
The curated marketplace featuring Black-owned brands will allow consumers to purchase clothing, shoes, beauty accessories including skin care and fragrances, and art. The platform was designed and created by two Black-owned companies, TechSparq and ChatDesk.
It launched with 70 brands and plans to introduce new Black businesses monthly. Combs hopes to showcase more than 200 brands by the end of the year.
“This is about building our own infrastructure and ecosystem,” he said. “I’m not doing this for profit. This is about us.”
Combs said it’s important for Black people to circulate money in their own community.
“It benefits the community to empower and take care of itself,” he said.