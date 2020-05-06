On May 4, the Miami Dolphins announced that former Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home. The team said in a statement: “Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”
When you think of the Miami Dolphins and the history of their organization, the top memory that comes to mind would be the 1972 undefeated season; which was led by the greatest and most winningest Coach in NFL History Don Shula.
After the 1969 NFL season, then owner of the Miami Dolphins Joe Robbie signed Shula to a contract to become Miami's second head coach. That sole decision was then the greatest decision in the franchise history at the time. Shula spent 26 years with the Miami Dolphins as their head coach. Then Shula got Dan Marino in 1983. Under Shula’s watch, Marino threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns, setting records that stood for a long time. It’s still one of the most iconic seasons in NFL history.
Don Shula resigned as Dolphins coach after the 1995 season. Overall Shula had been an NFL head coach for 33 seasons. He finished with an overall coaching record of 347-173-6 (257-133-2 with the Miami Dolphins). Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Shula was one of three NFL coaches to win more than 300 games. Also Shula is the only four-time NFL Coach of the Year in league history (1964, '67, '68 and '72). He remains the all-time leader in wins with 347.
Back on Sunday December 22, 2019, The Miami Dolphins honored their 1972 Perfect Season team as part of the ‘NFL 100 Greatest’ in a special halftime ceremony against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. The team was named the greatest team in the 100-year history of the NFL. As the fight song goes: “Miami Has the Dolphins the Greatest Football Team, We take the ball from goal to goal like no one's ever seen. We're in the air, we're on the ground, we’re always in control. And when you say Miami, You're talking Super Bowl.” Each member on the 1972 team present received a personalized golden football during the halftime celebration and partook in a Dom Pérignon champagne toast.
The 1972 Dolphins stand as the only undefeated team in NFL history. They remain the only team to complete an NFL season and win a Super Bowl without suffering a loss. Coach Shula once said: "Success is not forever, and failure isn't fatal."
Marlin Briscoe, who played Wide Receiver that year, shared his experience on the 1972 team. He stated: “As a player, going through the undefeated season and consequently winning back to back championships, we played together. We weren’t selfish and that was the crux of how our team worked; we didn't have any animosity or jealousy toward one another or anything like that. And we really were a team that was disciplined. And that's the reason why we were so successful.”
Current Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stated: “Don Shula is a legend who had an incredible impact on the game of football. He was an innovator who competed for championships over several eras of professional football.”
The annual football game between Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University is called the Shula Bowl. State Road 874 is named the Don Shula Expressway. Don Shula left his mark on South Florida and brought the winning culture to Miami. He will be always remembered in the sports community as an icon and legend. Don Shula was 90 years old.