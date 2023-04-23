Dr. Phil's recent comments on the topic of cash reparations for the Black community have sparked a debate on social media. The TV star expressed his opinion after Duke University professor William A. Darity Jr. suggested that every Black descendant of slavery should receive $350,000, and the U.S. would have to come up with $14 trillion to fund the reparations effort.
While Darity argued that such a payout would help close the wealth gap between Black and white people, which he claimed is about $840,000, Dr. Phil said that giving such a large amount of money to any group of people, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, would be an "absolute disaster."
"I can tell you from a psychological perspective that if you take $350,000 or $840,000, and you write a check to any group of people, Black, white, poor, homeless, whatever, you give any group of people that much money and say, 'There you go, best of luck,' you come back in six months, they're going to be broke," Dr. Phil said.
However, Darity argued that only some recipients of a reparations payment would be reckless with the money, and that the payments would be distributed by the federal government in the same way as pandemic relief funds.
The debate on social media has been split, with some agreeing with Dr. Phil's opinion and others calling for reparations to be paid regardless of the potential risks.
"Dr. Phil is a f**king idiot. Cash Reparations are owed & I don't give a fk what anyone 'thinks' about it. The law is the law, crimes against humanity never expire, wage theft is illegal. Black Americans are owed what was taken from us. F**k all this talk. #CutTheCheck," one user wrote.
Another user pointed out that Dr. Phil's opinion is irrelevant in the matter, saying:
"Let's be clear: why would we be asking the opinion of a white man about reparations? When did slave owners like for slaves to be free? Someone answer. The point is Dr. Phil doesn't have to like it, we're owed a debt, let us mess it up or not mess it up. It's ours."