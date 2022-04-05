South Florida’s business community suffered a great loss over the weekend with the passing of Michael Finney, Miami-Dade Beacon Council president and CEO.
Finney, 65, died after suffering a fatal heart attack in his Coconut Grove home on Sunday, leaving behind his wife, Gina, and three children.
The Michigan native turned Miami resident served a five-year tenure and was expected to head the county’s economic development agency through 2023.
Those who had the chance to work alongside him describe Finney as a servant leader, champion for economic development and an inspiration to anyone he came across.
“Michael was a visionary leader and bridge-builder that championed collaboration and inspired action,” read the council press release announcing the news. “He was a brilliant, observant convener, part of what made him one of the country’s leading economic development professionals.”
“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by Mike Finney’s sudden passing,” said George Bermudez, Miami business banking market executive for Bank of America and chair of the council in a statement. “The entire Beacon Council family – our board of directors, investors, and team – appreciate how lucky we were to have Mike at the helm and are devastated by his loss. He was devoted to his family, and our hearts go out to his wife Gina, his sons, grandchildren, and extended family.”
Since its 1985 inception, the council has been responsible for supporting county businesses and residents by fostering economic growth and prosperity. For 37 years, the agency has lived up to its mission to increase jobs and investments through assisting more than 1,000 businesses over the years, creating nearly 70,000 jobs and adding more than $4.7 billion in new capital investments.
Colleagues credit Finney for making some of those things happen and helping the development organization break records last year.
Under his leadership, 32 companies committed to creating 14,000 jobs that would generate almost $1 billion in annual economic impact for the county. He helped reimagined the One Community One Goal collective impact program for low-income and unemployed individuals, and aided organizations in creating initiatives such as Miami Community Ventures to support underserved communities.
Outside his role as the council’s CEO, he served on boards for Baptist Health South Florida, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
“Miami-Dade has lost a brilliant mind and many of us lost a dear friend,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Monday morning, sharing memories from a recent trip to Israel with Finney to promote economic growth in the county. “Michael Finney was an eternal optimist who spent his career helping communities reach their highest potential.”
“He was kind and gracious and wise,” said Oliver Gilbert III, District 1 County Commissioner and Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners vice chairman, in a heartfelt Instagram post. “He understood the value of us as a people and us as a place.”
Finney not only left his mark in South Florida but also back home in Michigan.
Before moving to Miami, he served as president and CEO for various agencies including Community Ventures Resources Inc., which he founded, the Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC) and Ann Arbor SPARK – serving as its first CEO. He was also a lecturer at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
Finney even found himself in the world of politics, holding positions as assistant city manager and interim city manager in Saginaw, Mich., several years ago. At one point in his professional career, he became the senior advisor for economic growth for then Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.
Snyder, who worked with Finney at SPARK and MEDC in the 1990s and 2010s, took to social media to share Finney’s impact.
“Each time, it was a wonderful experience that helped me grow,” he wrote about his experiences working with Finney and calling him a good friend. “Mike brought together a great combination of common sense, intelligence, caring and fun. I was disappointed when he left Michigan; but still excited for Gina and him. I knew he would help Miami-Dade a lot; but I also knew his golf score would improve since he could play year round…”
“This really hurts. [Finney] was a champion of equity and economic opportunity,” said Rockefeller Foundation Senior Vice President Otis Rolley in a social media post. “His leadership and partnership is one of the reasons MiamiDadeCounty is one of only 12 places Rockefeller [Foundation] invest in. He will be missed.”
The council did not respond to requests to disclose plans to hire an interim director or seek Finney’s replacement.