Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” Now he’s arguing — without evidence — that there might be too many of those automated accounts for the $44 billion deal to move ahead.
The sharp turnaround by the world’s richest man makes little sense except as a method to scuttle or renegotiate a deal that’s becoming increasingly costly, experts said. And while such hardball tactics aren’t uncommon in corporate mergers, that it’s happening in a seemingly erratic conversation on the very platform Musk wants to buy has little precedent.
In effect, Musk is negotiating the future of Twitter ... on Twitter.
“That’s the hook he’s trying to grab onto as the reason for him to potentially walk away or negotiate the price down lower,” said Brian Quinn, an associate law professor at Boston College. “He is torpedoing the deal, trying to talk down the deal.”