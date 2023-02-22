Findler Charles, a South Florida entrepreneur, has turned a dollar and a dream into a burgeoning food truck empire.
Four years after launching Fin’s Kitchen and working hard to gain exposure for the business, the self-taught chef is bringing a taste of the islands to two major festivals this Saturday – Miramar’s Afro Carib Festival and the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).
This is the second year Charles will set up shop at SOBEWFF. His two-person business has also made an appearance at the “Chef Showcase” of the Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration and the R.I.C.E. (Rising in Communities Every Day) competition of Atlanta’s Wine + Culture Fest.
Fin’s Kitchen, which opened in 2019, is a Broward County-based food truck company that offers a Caribbean-inspired, Haitian cuisine-centric menu.
“The way I came up with the concept for my menu was realizing that Haitian food is underrated and has not been highlighted as one of the best cuisines out there,” Charles told The Miami Times. “I wanted to take traditional dishes from Haitian cuisine and give them a modern twist … my mother taught me traditional recipes and helped me to create new ones using those old flavors.”
One of the more popular dishes of the mobile restaurant is the griot taco.
“A well-liked dish in my culture is fried pork (griot) with rice and beans, plantains and a side of pikliz, which is spicy cabbage,” he explained. “At Fin’s Kitchen, the modern twist is that we add the griot to a grilled flour tortilla with lettuce, our in-house island sauce and a side of pikliz.”
Those recipes are what Charles hopes to share with festival crowds this weekend.
“I’m looking forward to introducing the Haitian culture to South Beach and all the participants that will be out there,” he said. “And to network and promote our product lines that we’ll be releasing in March.”
Charles credits the Comcast RISE (representation, investment, strength, empowerment) program – designed to elevate minority-owned small businesses – for giving him an opportunity to take his business to the next level. Through the program, he recently received a $10,000 grant, business coaching and marketing assistance.
“The grant has given us the capital to prepare for future events like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival,” he explained. “The program has helped (us) to create mockups and purchase small bottles for demonstrations, and it’s helped us secure equipment to handle online orders. … We’re also trying to get some of our products on the shelves of major retail stores. This helps with that.”
Not only was Charles able to purchase new equipment for the food truck, including a rice cooker, he also received feedback from industry professionals on how to generate traffic to his website and social media platforms, and on best practices for marketing the business.
Charles was one of six business owners in Miami-Dade and Broward counties named in the final round of Comcast RISE awards. Other awardees included Progression’s U STEAM Academy, founded by Kevin Robinson; LaDavia Harrell’s Glamour Girls Galore, a one-stop fashion, hair and beauty shop; and Amaris Jones’ Chick’N Jones pop-up restaurant.
About 13,000 recipients have benefited from the two-year program, created to support BIPOC-owned businesses through grants, consulting, technology makeovers and advertising.
“I had basically no guidance and was running on dimes and nickels to push me through,” said Charles, who struggled to keep the business afloat during the pandemic. “So when we finally started to make a profit three years later, I was ready to take my business to the next level and thought I’d be suitable for this grant. Receiving it was the best thing to happen to us.”
The road to launching Fin’s Kitchen was a rocky one.
At 19 years old, Charles discovered how much he loved being in the kitchen while working in the kitchen at a high-end nursing home. There, he worked his way up from server to line cook, where he prepared brisket and filet mignon for residents.
He eventually moved on from the facility to work at a local Chevrolet dealership. During that time, he started a personal chef and catering business shortly after hosting a series of cookouts and barbeques in his community.
“I really didn’t have a passion for cooking at first because growing up, I was more into photography,” Charles said. “But I was always interested in learning new things. So when I came across cooking, it stuck like glue and I’ve just been trying to perfect myself every year and with every recipe.”
Being prompted by close friends and family to open his own restaurant, he soon set his sights on operating a food truck.
“The process was very difficult because I was doing it by myself,” said Charles. “I had to come up with a business plan. I jumped into it headfirst without doing research.”
With a $15,000 loan and an additional $15,000 in savings that he’d accumulated between his full-time job, catering gigs and selling some of his prized possessions, he set out to purchase a used truck and have the kitchen built out by the seller.
But the company Charles entrusted with his dream never fulfilled its agreement, robbing him of the $30,000 investment he’d worked so hard for.
“It set me back about two years, between dealing with trying to get some of my money back from the first business that took advantage of me and trying to keep myself afloat and paying my mortgage,” he said.
Amid the disappointment, Charles was laid off from his dealership job following a health injury that required two months of bed rest. Without a steady stream of income and significant medical expenses, his dream was fading away. Still, he never gave up.
“As soon as I was done with bed rest, I was taking on private chef and small catering gigs so I could pay for the food truck,” he said.
A small-business program offered by Florida Atlantic University enabled Charles to create a business plan, reach out to various lenders and complete a Sunbiz account. And with the help of Heat Custom, a West-Park based truck and trailer company, he was finally able to launch what is now Fin’s Kitchen.
Reflecting on his journey, he says he’s grateful to have found resources through FAU and Comcast to help start and sustain his growing business.
“My advice to other entrepreneurs is to do a lot of research on the type of business you want to go into the market for,” Charles said. “See if its profitable. And prepare yourself for the hard and difficult days when you don’t make sales or may even be too busy to get enough sleep.”