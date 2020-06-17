The Collective Movement, is an innovative “Sistah Girl Circle” that includes Sierra Nicole, founder of Financially Lit in Dallas, TX; Neko Cheri, founder of Excell University in Atlanta, GA; Derricka Harwell, founder of BeautifyCredit in Southhaven, MS; and Natalie Birdsong, founder of Hair By Natalie B. in Chicago, IL.
Starting out as four complete strangers who met online and came together in the middle of a pandemic, they have since created a multi-million dollar business network that addresses the nationwide economic disparity.
In fact, in just over a month, The Collective Movement has earned well over six-figures and has created income-earning opportunities for many others within their “Inner Circle”. They have changed many lives by helping to improve financial literacy through business education and collaboration in a way that creates a lasting impact. They stand on the principles of economic growth, financial independence, entrepreneurship, and community.
Through the ashes of a country that is burning, they have been a beacon of hope for change. Right now, the world needs leaders and these ladies have risen to the occasion. Their philanthropic efforts include donations to needy families during COVID-19 and for the untimely death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Neko comments, “The only way to change the narrative is to change the narrator.”
To learn more, visit TheCollective-Movement.com or follow them on Facebook.