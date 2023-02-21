NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has agreed to pay about $1.4 million to settle charges that he touted EMAX tokens on social media without disclosing the payment he received for the promotion, and for making false and misleading promotional statements about the same crypto asset, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced last week.
EMAX tokens are crypto asset securities offered and sold by EthereumMax. In afternoon trading, each token was down more than 8% to a fraction of a penny.
The SEC’s order found that Pierce failed to disclose that he was paid more than $244,000 in EMAX tokens to promote them on Twitter. The SEC’s order also found that Pierce tweeted misleading statements related to EMAX – including tweeting a screenshot of an account showing large holdings and profits – without disclosing that his own holdings were much lower than those in the screenshot.
Another of Pierce’s tweets contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
The SEC’s order found that Pierce violated the anti-touting and antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.
Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Pierce agreed to pay a $1,115,000 penalty and approximately $240,000 in interest. Pierce also agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
During his basketball career, Pierce played for four NBA teams over 20 years, most with the Boston Celtics. Before retiring after the 2017 season with the L.A. Clippers, he earned 10 All-Star team nominations and four All-NBA Team selections. He was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.