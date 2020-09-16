FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Michele Watley, founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet, testifies in favor of a bill before the Kansas Legislature to ban discrimination based on hairstyles in employment, housing and public accommodations during a committee hearing at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. A growing number of states, like New Mexico, are facing pressure to ban race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles in schools and in the workplace.