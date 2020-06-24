Spike Lee made this bold statement on a recent visit to the Joe Madison Show on Sirius XM to promote his latest film, Da 5 Bloods.
“The stuff that’s in this film is the reason why people are marching all across God’s Earth crying and screaming, ‘Black Lives Matter.’ And many times there's not one black person in the crowd.”
Now out on Netflix to wide critical acclaim, Da 5 Bloods is a thrilling and gripping narrative of pathos, comedy, an action detailing five modern day Black Vietnam War veterans reunited on a trip back to Vietnam, where they hope they’ll finally win the battle over their demons. The film skillfully incorporates archival photos and footage and stars Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight, Crooklyn), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Norm Lewis (Scandal), Clarke Peters (John Wick), and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman).
Lee said he recalls hearing a lot of chatter around the dinner table about Vietnam when he was just 10 years old and articulated what he saw as the thru-line between the way that Black people during the Vietnam War and Black Americans today in the battle to survive the coronavirus.
“At the height of the Vietnam War, Blacks were only 10 percent of the population in these United States of f*cked up America, but we were at the height of the Vietnam War, we were a third of the fighting force,” said Lee. “The same way that Black and brown American soldiers had a higher ratio of deaths and all that stuff, is the same thing with coronavirus.”
The current occupant of the White House, who Lee has long referred to by the unflattering moniker “Agent Orange,” did not escape Lee’s famous scathing critique. He expressed umbrage at trump’s taking credit for making the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the end of slavery, famous.
“ This guy, 'Agent Orange' taking credit. I grew up in an Italian-American neighborhood in Brooklyn, so I'm going to use an acronym I heard all the time for 'Agent Orange' when said he needs credit; GTFOH[Get the f*** out of here]!”
Lee also looked at it as a symbol of how Americans as a whole have been conditioned to look at history and culture. “All of a sudden, we're not famous until white folks discover you? We ought to quit this craziness, it's part of that cultural conditioning.”
He went on to give rapper Busta Rhymes credit for originally giving the 45th president the nickname. “ I didn't come up with that. My brother Busta Rhymes came up with that. Busta Rhymes came with the 'Agent Orange', it wasn't me.”
More than mere allusion to Trump's unnatural skin tone, Agent Orange was an extremely damaging chemical used to defoliate the jungles of Vietnam during the war. It’s notorious for causing the subsequent deaths and serious illnesses of many thousands of Vietnamese people and American Veterans.
The Oscar winner is also known for being a passionate sports fan and Lee made his opinions on Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s refusal to change the derogatory name of his NFL team. Lee noted that even NASCAR, known for having a demographic following that would track closely with that of Trump and his ideas, finally banned Confederate flags at NASCAR events.
Referring to the NFL as the “No Freedom League”, Lee stated its Commissioner, Roger Goodell should directly challenge Snyder.
“He should approach Snyder and say if the Confederate stars and bars, good ol' boys could do that, you gotta do something,” mused Lee who prefaced his statement by emphasizing he was merely using pejorative terms in order to make a point.
“Can you imagine an NFL team called the Chicago Chinks, The Washington Wasps, The Nevada Niggas?”
Lee cautioned against Americans, including those newly aware of the depth and breadth of racism in the US, wanting a return to normalcy after the threat from COVID-19 passes and protests die down. He argued the norm for the US was based on immorality.
“The foundation of the United States of America is immoral, from the get-go. The foundation has been shaky from day one,” stated Lee. “
This country was based upon the stealing of the land from native people and genocide against native people, coupled with slavery. How many of us were not taught that George Washington owned 123 slaves and many prisons after that? His whole narrative, a large part of it is a lie. They leave stuff out.”
Reminding listeners that extralegal killings of Black people marked the US before George Floyd, before Ahmad Aubery, before the coronavirus pandemic, Lee pointed to the US in actuality as a perverted version of the democratic land of the free it always held itself out to be.
“What they called normal was abnormal. We have to fundamentally change everything top to bottom. I mean, we cannot go back to normal because normal was f'ed up,” Lee summated.