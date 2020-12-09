Phil Griffin is stepping down as the longtime president of MSNBC, to be replaced early next year by rising NBC News executive Rashida Jones.
Griffin, 64, has worked at NBC News for 35 years and has been president of MSNBC since 2008. With a prime-time lineup led by Rachel Maddow, the network has established itself as the favorite of those wanting news from a liberal perspective.
Jones, who has been with NBC News for the past seven years, is currently chief of breaking news and major events at the network. She led its coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the team that prepared Kristen Welker as moderator of the third presidential debate.
Jones is the first Black executive to lead one of the major cable networks. Cesar Conde, the new chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, has made diversity one of his top priorities.
“She leads with a laser-like focus and grace under pressure,” Conde said.
Jones takes over on Feb. 1. Her immediate challenge will be leading the network into coverage of the Biden administration; many in the news industry have feared that the exit of President Donald Trump means the time of high ratings for news networks may be coming to an end.
Griffin is leaving the network and it’s not immediately clear what he’ll be doing next.