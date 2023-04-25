A Senate committee moved forward last week with a package that would provide $973 million in tax breaks for the next fiscal year, with proposals ranging from holding tax “holidays” to boosting the thoroughbred horse-racing industry.
The Finance and Tax Committee unanimously backed the package (SPB 7062), which is ready to go to the full Senate. The House has proposed a $1.38 billion package, and legislative leaders will negotiate a final tax plan as part of upcoming budget talks.
The Senate and House packages are the same or similar on a series of issues, such as holding sales tax holidays on back-to-school items, hurricane-preparedness supplies, summer activities and tools. Also, they would lift taxes on items such as adult incontinence products, gas stoves, Energy Star appliances and renewable natural gas equipment.
The House and Senate bills include two 14-day back-to-school tax holidays that would allow shoppers to buy such things as clothes and school supplies without paying sales taxes. Those holidays would be held before the fall and spring terms.
Also, the state would hold a 14-day holiday in May and June to allow people to buy disaster-preparedness supplies without paying sales taxes. That period also would include exemptions on certain household items and supplies for pets.
In addition, the state would hold a “Freedom Summer” tax holiday from Memorial Day through Labor Day that would lift sales taxes on certain recreational gear and outdoor activities, and a seven-day “Tool Time” tax holiday in September for tools and equipment.
The House and Senate plans both would provide a sales tax exemption on adult incontinence products, which would lead to a projected $25.2 million in savings. Also, they would provide exemptions on baby and toddler products, with the House estimating those savings at $147.9 million and the Senate putting the total at $145.5 million.
In lifting taxes on Energy Star appliances, the Senate projects the discount at $79 million, while the House projects $78.1 million.
One difference between the plans is that the Senate bill would provide financial benefits to the thoroughbred industry, drawing questions from Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton.
“We’re supporting one industry over other industries. I think we need to look at how much money we’re going to be putting into that,” Berman said, before adding, “But, I’m sure this package will be negotiated and changed.”
Other Senate proposals not in the House plan include providing $32.9 million in tax credits on brownfield site cleanup projects and $4.1 million in tax exemptions on the purchase of firearm-storage devices.