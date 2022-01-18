After the nation’s largest airlines warned of massive flight cancellations, AT&T announced Tuesday that it would postpone new wireless service planned for this week near some airports.
The company said it would delay turning on new cell towers around runways at select airports and work with federal regulators to settle a dispute over potential interference from new 5G service.
“At our sole discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the Federal Aviation Administration to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment. We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner. We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers,” said AT&T in a written statement.
The decision came after the airline industry raised the stakes Monday by saying interference from the wireless service would be worse than they originally thought, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout took place near major airports.
“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” unless the service is blocked near major airports, the CEOs said in a letter Monday to federal officials, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has previously taken the airlines’ side in the matter.
AT&T and Verizon planned to activate their new 5G wireless service today after two previous delays from the original plan for an early December rollout.
The showdown between the two industries and their rival regulators is a crisis that’s been years in the making. Airlines have asked that the new, faster mobile service be banned within two miles of runways.
The new high-speed 5G service uses a segment of the radio spectrum that is close to that used by altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of aircraft above the ground. Pilots use altimeters to land when visibility is poor, and they link to other systems on planes.
AT&T and Verizon say their equipment will not interfere with aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in many other countries.
However, the CEOs of 10 passenger and cargo airlines including American, Delta, United and Southwest dispute that notion, because dozens of large airports that were to have buffer zones to prevent 5G interference with aircraft will still be subject to flight restrictions announced last week by the FAA. They add that those restrictions won’t be limited to times when visibility is poor.
The airline industry and the FAA say the FCC has ignored their cries about potential interference from 5G C-Band.
Telecoms and the FCC assert the aviation industry has known about C-Band technology for several years but did nothing to prepare because airlines chose not to upgrade altimeters that might be subject to interference, and the FAA failed to begin surveying equipment on planes until within the last few weeks.